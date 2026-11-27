We spoke this week with Christopher Carter, veteran Pitt beat writer with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, who shared his insights on Cal’s season-ending opponent.

The Panthers (6-5, 3-5 ACC) and Golden Bears (3-8, 2-6) square off Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. Pitt has lost of its past six games, Cal has dropped five in a row.

Here are the five questions we asked Carter and his answers. We summarize the highlights of his responses, but for the full answer click on the videos:

1. Although Pitt is bowl eligible, these are two teams both limping to the finishing line. In the case of the Panthers, there was a clear turning point, when quarterback Mason Heintschel was injured Oct. 2 at Virginia Tech. Talk about the ways he was invaluable to Pitt.

“He was the big reason they were able to even put this team together. I broke the story during the offseason, Miami came calling and had a NIL offer for him that was going to steal him away from Pitt.”

Heintschel informed coach Pat Narduzzi, who made sure Pitt was able to keep him. “Pat Narduzzi told me straight up, if we lose him we lose 20 other guys because everyone believes in Mason.”

Pitt was able to build its best offensive line in year and attracted talent on both sides of the line of scrimmage with Heintschel at QB.

“He wasn’t this guy who was making the most ridiculous Caleb Williams-level throws, or Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen insane athletic things. But he’s a really good leader and a really good decision maker.

“You could see that with 14 touchdowns and one interception before he got hurt this year . . . This was the season that got away with the Mason Heintschel injury.”

2. Pitt has used both Holden Geriner and freshman Corey Dailey at quarterback over the past six games. I presume Geriner will start at Cal. Tell us about him and what he needs to do better to get them over the hump.

Carter believes Geriner, if healthy, will get the start. “But both of these guys have different limitations,” he said. “They both just have a lot of fundamental issues as far as delivering the football.

“Holden is just more settled with the pace of football because he’s older and he’s more used to practicing at that level.”

Carter also said Narduzzi routinely misleads reporters on personnel issues, so it’s difficult to know for sure which way he’s leaning.

“My bet is they have picked the guy . . . I would guess it would be Holden, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it would be Corey. If I’m Cal, my focus would be on stopping this run game, not worrying so much about either of these quarterbacks.”

3. How important has freshman running back Damon Ferguson Jr. been? Did they see him have this kind of impact and tell us a little about his skill set.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“Damon’s just really good at making guys miss, getting to the point of attack really quickly. One thing I’m really impressed with him is he does a lot of the little things well.

“I’ve seen so many young running backs come to Pitt and have all the skills to be a dangerous runner but they couldn’t catch the ball or they couldn’t pass protect. Damon does all those things.”

Note: Since our interview, Pitt announced via the ACC availability report that Ferguson is out this week with an injury.

Instead, the starter seems likely to be sophomore Ja’Kyrian Turner, the projected starter when the season began, but who has missed six games due to injury. He rushed for 745 yards and seven touchdowns last season and has returned to action the past two games and has 181 rushing yards for the season.

Turner has “home run speed,” according to Carter. “Turner has these after burners that make him dangerous. You give him a lane, he’s gone.”

4. Pitt has done some good things on defense — they are second in the ACC in rushing defense and have totaled 30 sacks. Who are some of the key players on that side of the ball?

Pitt rotates a series of players up front to wear down opponents and features a linebacker corps that identifies itself as “the Sharks” because they love to hunt.

Carter cited linebackers Jeremiah Marcelin, Braylan Lovelace and Alex Sanford as three key players. They have totaled 176 tackles, including 19.5 tackles for loss.

“Pat Narduzzi’s defense is all about sending heat and stuffing the run and wearing you down and making your quarterback see ghosts. If the quarterback can survive that and get the ball out and attack the single coverages . . . that’s the way to survive.

“But if the quarterback doesn’t get used to that, they’re going to get hit a lot, they’re going to have to deal with it, the running game’s going to get plugged up and that’s exactly the style of football Pitt wants to play.”

5. Coach Pat Narduzzi is completing his 12th season and Pitt is headed to a bowl game for the ninth time. What has led to his longevity and how is he regarded among Pitt fans?

“Pat Narduzzi wanted to create a place of loyalty and stability in the Pitt program,” said Carter, adding that was absent in previous years.

Although Pitt has not participated in the playoffs, Narduzzi has kept the program relevant.

“A lot of kids want to play for him. Players see if they stick around, there’s loyalty to them, so they want to show loyalty back to the program.”

Same with his assistant coaches. When Pitt won an ACC title 2021 and Narduzzi was negotiated a contract extension, he told Pitt he wanted raises for his staff, as well.

“When he did that, the assistants were like,`That’s our guy.’ When assistants are buying in and you’re not moving as a coach, players want to play for that.”

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky