Cal Adds a Third Transfer Portal Running Back

Cal added its second running back out of the transfer portal on Wednesday — its third in two days — with the news that Carter Vargas of UC Davis is headed to Berkeley.

Vargas, a redshirt freshman with three years of eligibility remaining, will join Washington transfer Adam Mohammed, who signed with the Bears on Tuesday, and UTEPs Ashten Emory, who came on board earlier Wednesday.

Kendrick Raphael, the Bears’ top rusher this past season, entered the transfer portal last week, and Cal didn’t have another proven player at the position until this week.

Vargas, at 6 feet, 212 pounds, was the Aggies’ No. 2 rusher this season with 445 yards, a 6.6 yards-per-carry average and two touchdowns in eight games before being sidelined by an injury. He also caught 10 passes for 177 yards (17.7) and two more scores, and averaged 34.0 yards on three kickoff returns.

A native of Santa Maria, Calif., Vargas had a season-best 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns on six attempts against Southern Utah on Sept. 20.

Vargas picked Cal over a list of competitors that reportedly included LSU, Michigan State and Oregon, according to Yahoo! Sports.

New coach Tosh Lupoi has added eight transfer portal players since Sunday, including six offensive players, five of those at skill positions.

The Davis Aggies, competing at the FCS level, went 9-4 this season and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the national players before losing 42-31 to Illinois State.

