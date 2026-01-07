UTEP Transfer Freshman RB Ashten Emory Commits to Cal

UTEP transfer running back Ashten Emory, who was named to the Conference-USA all-freshman team this season, has committed to Cal, according to On3 Sports.

He is the second running back to transfer to Cal, joining Washington transfer Adam Mohammed.

Kendrick Raphael, Cal’s starting running back in 2025, has entered the transfer portal.

The 5-foot-11, 203-pound Emory had an outstanding redshirt freshman season for UTEP despite playing much of the season with his arm in a cast. He was one of the few bright spots for a UTEP team that finished with a 2-10 record.

He was the Miners leading rusher in 2025 with 569 yards and a 4.8 average per carry while playing in all 12 games.

Emory’s best game of the season game in the next-to-last game of the season when he rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against New Mexico State. He also caught two passes in that game.

He averaged 71.3 yards per game over the final six games and rushed for 23 yards on six carries.

Emory was rated as a three-star prospect coming out of Rockwall High School in Dallas Texas.

His major at UTEP was theater arts.

