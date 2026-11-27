Cal picked up anotjher commitment for the class of 2027 when three-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas flipped his commitment from Minnesota to Cal this week, according to On3 and other sites.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Thomas attends Centennial High School in Las Vegas. He is rated the 58th-best wide receiver prospect in th country by ESPN, while 247Sport ranks him 135th, and Rivals/On3 has him at No. 125.

Besides Cal and Minnesota, Thomas had offer from Vanderbilt, Oregon State, Washington State, New Mexico, UNLV, San Diego State and others.

He had 33 receptions for 713 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, and this season as a senior, he caught 44 passes for 825 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Thomas had committed to Minnesota in May, but he changed his mind.

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Thomas visited Cal this past weekend, and despite Cal's 44-28 loss to Stanford, Thomas opted to change his commitment from Minnesota to the Bears shortly after that visit.

Cal's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as the 24th-best in the country by 247Sports, and it's ranked 26th according to Rivals/On3.

Players are not bound to a school until they sign a finacial agreements (previously know as a letter of intent). The signing period is December 2-4, which means most players will sign next Wednesday.

Cal (3-8, 2-6 ACC) plays its final game of the 2026 season on Saturday, when its hosts Pitt (6-5, 3-5 ACC).

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