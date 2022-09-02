Aaron Rodgers Discusses Ayahuasca, Controversial Remarks, Jordan Love

Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, and that is the place Rodgers often comes up with his most interesting comments.

The Packers quarterback provided several remarks during the show that should spark some responses, and we will note just a few.

The most intriguing one was the fact that he says he is enjoying football now since he had his experience with ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic drug that he experimented with while in Peru:

Rodgers also talks about his reaction to come of the controversial comments he made last fall regarding COVID and vaccinations.

He expanded on that by speaking about the importance of listening to different opinions.

Back to football. Rodgers discussed how he is pulling for Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love, much like Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be doing with Trey Lance

His challenge this year is to have success with a new group of wide receivers, and he talks about those new weapons.

And finally, as the 38-year-old Rodgers ages, he takes on more of a coaching role.

Love him or hate him, Rodgers can never be accused of being boring. He gives every question a thoughtful answer, and you may or may not agree with him, and sometimes it leads to controversy. Being named MVP four times, including each of the past two years, gives him a platform to say things others will respond to.

