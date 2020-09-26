SI.com
Cal DL Coach Andrew Browning Ranked Among Pac-12's Top 10 Recruiters

Jake Curtis

When defensive line coach Tony Tuioti left Cal to become the defensive line coach at Nebraka in February 2019 it was viewed a significant loss for the Golden Bears.

He was replaced by Andrew Browning, who had been Cal's special operations coach in 2018, and while the Bears' defensive line did not display any noticeable decline in 2019, it was Browning's contributions on the recruiting front that have made Browning's promotion look good now.

Browning was ranked among the Pac-12's top 10 recruiters by Duck Territory, the 247Sports website for Oregon sports, and was the primary recruiter for four players who have committed to Cal for 2021 -- defensive end Akili Calhoun, defensive end Derek Wilkins, defensive end Myles Williams and outside linebacker Patrick Hisatake.

Calhoun is one of Cal's five four-star commits, according to 247Sports assessments, and Calhoun and Wilkins rank as the fifth- and sixth-highest rated recruits among Cal's 18 commits in 2021. Calhoun had offers from Arizona, UCLA and Arizona State, among others, and Cal beat out UCLA, Stanford, Boston College, Nebraska and Washington for Wilkins. Both cited Browning as being a key factor in their decisions to choose Cal.

**Video highlights of Akili Calhoun, provided by Sports Illustrated:

Duck Territory seems to lean toward its own team, Oregon, putting four Oregon assistants in its top 10, but the Ducks do have the highest-ranked 2021 recruiting class in the conference, ranking third in the nation by both 247Sports and Rivals.com. 

Cal's class is solid if not spectacular, ranking fourth in the conference and 25th in the nation, according to 247Sports, and fifth in the Pac-12 and 35th overall by rivals.com.

And Browning has had a lot to do with Cal's success.

In the Duck Territory recruiter scoring, Browning amassed 50.15 points, placing Browning eighth on the top-10 list.  And Browning may not be finished.  He is the primary recruiter for defensive tackle Jacob Schuster, a four-star recruit who is considering Cal along with Minnesota, Stanford, Washington and Washington State.

Here is Duck Territory's top-10 list of Pac-12 recruiters:

1. Alex Mirabal, Oregon offensive line coach

2. Donte Williams, USC cornerbacks coach

3. Prentice Gill, Arizona State wide reeivers coach

4. Jim Mastro, Oregon running backs coach

5. Rod Chance, Oregon running backs coach

6. Graham Harrell, USC offensive coordinator

7.  Kevin Mawae, Arizona State offensive analyst

8. Andrew Browning, Cal defensive line coach

9. Joe Moorhead, Oregon offensive coordinator

10. Justin Frye, UCLA offensive line coach

.

