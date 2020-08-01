Defensive end Myles Williams of Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, Calif., committed to Cal on Friday, according to multiple reports and Williams' Twitter account.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Williams, who also plays defensive tackle, chose Cal over offers from Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado, Washington State and Boston College, among others.

Williams is the 14th player in the class of 2021 to commit to Cal.

A three-star recruit, Williams is rated the 1,110th-best prospect overall in the class of 2021 by 247Sports Composite and the 63rd-best weakside defensive end prospect.

Rivals.com, which lists Williams as a strongstide defensive end, ranks him as the 92nd-best prospect in the state of California.

Williams played his junior season at Calabasas High Shool before transferring to Bishop Alemany in January. He was a teammate of incoming Cal freshman quarterback Jaden Casey.

“I’ve always followed the Golden Bears but I’ve recently been able to watch some game film with coaches," Williams told Bear Insider, "and in the next fews days, I plan to take a trip up to the Bay Area for an unofficial visit so we’re looking forward to that.”

As a junior Williams had 60 tackles, 16 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits and 22 quarterback hurries.

Defensive line coach Andrew Browning was the primary recruiter for Williams.

Williams' high school coach is Casey Clausen, a former quarterback at Tennesee.

Here are some junior year highlights for Williams:

Here is a look at some of Williams' workout drills:

The other 13 players who committed to Cal include offensive tackle Ryan Lange, tight end Jermaine Terry, wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, outside linebacker Moses Oladejo, quarterback Kai Millner, wide receiver Mavin Anderson, offensive tackle Bastian Swinney, cornerback Kaleb Higgins, defensive end Akili Calhoun, safety Hunter Barth, offensive tackle Will Reed, offensive tackle Dylan Jemtegaard and safety Fatuvalu Iosefa.

.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.