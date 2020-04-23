CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Safety Hunter Barth Commits to Cal for 2021

Cal head coach Justin WilcoxPhoto by Darren Yamashita - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Hunter Barth, a safety from Queen Creek, Ariz., announced on social media on Thursday that he has committed to Cal. That gives the Bears seven commitments for the class of 2021.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Barth is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, which ranks him as the 943rd-best overall prospect in the class of 20201 and the 68th-best safety prospect.  Rivals.com also rates Barth as a three-star prospect, but lists him an an athlete, which means he could play other positions at the college level.

He played cornerback, safety and wide receiver at Queen Creek High School.

Oregon, USC, UCLA, Iowa State, Arizona, Utah and Boise State were among the schools that had offered Barth a scholarship, according to the websites.

Rivals.com ranks Cal's recruiting class as the 24th best in the country at this early stage, while 247Sports pegs Cal's class at No. 20. 

Barth played his sophomore season at Casteel High School before transferring to Queen Creek. As a junior at Queen Creek, he sat out five games as a transfer but still recorrded 51 tackles and one interception on defense and added 21 catches  for 255 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver on offense.

Cal special teams coach Charlie Ragle was listed as the primary recruiter for Barth.

Other players who have already committed to Cal for 2021 include quarterback Kai Millner‍, wide receiver Mavin Anderson‍, offensive tackle Bastian Swinney‍, tight end Jermaine Terry‍, defensive end Akili Calhoun‍ and defensive back Kaleb Higgins‍.

Click here to see some highlights of Barth's junior season:

Cal's new defensive backs coach Marcel Yancy (video below) presumably will be Barth's position coach. He was the defensive backs coach at Boise State when Gerald Alexander was a safety for the Broncos. Alexander was Yancy predecessor as Cal's defensive backs coach.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Safety Ashtyn Davis Expected to be First Cal Player Taken in NFL Draft

Hurdler-turned-safety expected to be the first Cal player to go in NFL draft

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Coach Justin Wilcox Gives Pre-Draft Scouting Reports on 3 Golden Bears

Ashtyn Davis and Evan Weaver most likely to be drafted this weekend

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: You Can Bet on Whether Ashtyn Davis Will Be First Safety Taken in NFL Draft

Sports Illustrated provides an NFL gambling guide for those who want to put their money where their mouth is

Jake Curtis

NFL Draft: Cal's Ashtyn Davis Plans to Give First-Round Value to Team That Takes Him

Former Bears safety answers questions about his preparation for the draft

Jake Curtis

Strange New Virtual World of NFL Draft Could Affect Cal Players

Sports Illustrated story notes unusual actions taken by NFL team officials for remote draft

Jake Curtis

The annual Scripps National Spelling Bee is canceled

The country's top young spelling experts won't get the chance to compete this year

Jeff Faraudo

by

discdude9999

Cal Football: Will Bears Get to Show Their Potential in 2020? It's Complicated in COVID-19 Era

Different states in Pac-12 footprint may reduce restrictions at different times, making planning difficult

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Kicker Gabe Siemieniec Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Who will be Bears' place-kicker if he leaves as a grad transfer?

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Previewing the Bears' 2020 Opponents -- Game 12: UCLA Bruins

Chip Kelly will be on the hot seat if the Bruins have another losing season

Jake Curtis

USC WR Michael Pittman Prepares for NFL Draft by Catching Imaginary Passes

Trojans wide receiver did a number on Cal in USC's win over Bears in 2019

Jake Curtis