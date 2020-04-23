Cal Football: Safety Hunter Barth Commits to Cal for 2021

Hunter Barth, a safety from Queen Creek, Ariz., announced on social media on Thursday that he has committed to Cal. That gives the Bears seven commitments for the class of 2021.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Barth is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, which ranks him as the 943rd-best overall prospect in the class of 20201 and the 68th-best safety prospect. Rivals.com also rates Barth as a three-star prospect, but lists him an an athlete, which means he could play other positions at the college level.

He played cornerback, safety and wide receiver at Queen Creek High School.

Oregon, USC, UCLA, Iowa State, Arizona, Utah and Boise State were among the schools that had offered Barth a scholarship, according to the websites.

Rivals.com ranks Cal's recruiting class as the 24th best in the country at this early stage, while 247Sports pegs Cal's class at No. 20.

Barth played his sophomore season at Casteel High School before transferring to Queen Creek. As a junior at Queen Creek, he sat out five games as a transfer but still recorrded 51 tackles and one interception on defense and added 21 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver on offense.

Cal special teams coach Charlie Ragle was listed as the primary recruiter for Barth.

Other players who have already committed to Cal for 2021 include quarterback Kai Millner‍, wide receiver Mavin Anderson‍, offensive tackle Bastian Swinney‍, tight end Jermaine Terry‍, defensive end Akili Calhoun‍ and defensive back Kaleb Higgins‍.

Click here to see some highlights of Barth's junior season:

Cal's new defensive backs coach Marcel Yancy (video below) presumably will be Barth's position coach. He was the defensive backs coach at Boise State when Gerald Alexander was a safety for the Broncos. Alexander was Yancy predecessor as Cal's defensive backs coach.