Cal Football: Fantasy Experts Disagree on Jared Goff in NFL Week 13

Some Fantasy gurus expect ex-Bears star Aaron Rodgers to have a big game against the Eagles, but Marvin Jones Jr. does not get much support

A week's worth of NFL Fantasy news pouring out of the various sports website can be mind-numbing with all the contradictory information being put out. One thing is clear, Fantasy experts don't know what to make of former Cal star and current Rams quarterback Jared Goff from week to week. That includes this week as we will discuss later.

There is some consensus on ex-Cal star Marvin Jones Jr., but it's not favorable, and there appears to be agreement that Aaron Rodgers would be a smart choice for Fantasy players this week.

Rodgers, who turned 37 this week, has been remarkably consistent this season, and he and the Packers are going against an Eagles defense that provides Rodgers the opportunity to put up some big numbers.

The confidence in Rodgers is evidenced by Yahoo's board of five Fantasy experts, who put together their Fantasy dream team for this week if each was given $200 to spend on a Fantasy lineup. Three of the five chose Rodgers as their starting quarterback in that scenario, with one expert going with Mitch Trubisky and another going with Ryan Tannehill, both of whom would be less expensive investments than Rodgers.

You will note one of those experts put Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., on his dream team this week, presumably because he would come at such a bargain price. In general, the Fantasy experts from reputable sports sites were not high on Jones this week.

Sports Illustrated Miachael Fabiano speaks for virtually all the Fantasy experts when he suggests sitting Jones this week, with this assessment:

Marvin Jones Jr. at Bears (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Jones has had some solid numbers when the matchup is right this season, but that’s not the case this week. The Bears have been tough on receivers lined out wide, allowing just four touchdown catches and the third-fewest fantasy points to the position, Jones also failed to do much against them back in Week 1, posting four catches and just 9.5 fantasy points. I’d fade the veteran wideout in this NFC North tilt at Soldier Field.

Adam Rank of NFL.com agrees, noting this:

I’m curious to see how the Lions respond post-Matt Patricia. The firing of Bill O’Brien really inspired the Texans, who put together a really nice stretch of games offensively thereafter. Darrell Bevell is well-liked in the Lions locker room, so this could end up being the best game of the season. But I want to believe the Bears are going to respond favorably after being humiliated on Sunday Night Football and coach Matt Nagy calling them out. I’d feel a lot better about this if Akiem Hicks is healthy enough to play.

CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg goes so far as to put Jones on bust alert, with this advice:

Jones will be the No. 1 receiver again for the Lions with Kenny Golladay (hip) likely out, and we've seen some good things from Jones in that role. But over the past two games against Carolina and Houston, Jones has averaged 9.5 PPR points on 18 targets, 10 catches, 99 yards and no touchdowns. Jones doesn't have a good track record against the Bears with 18 catches for 312 yards and a touchdown in his past five meetings with Chicago, and I would only use Jones as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week in the majority of leagues.

Then we come to Goff, who seems to have created a conundrum for Fantasy experts with his inconsistent results.

SI's Fabiano, CBS' Eisenberg and The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer suggest sitting Goff this week, with Iyer providing the operative description of Goff's Fantasy profile:

Jared Goff, Rams (at ARI). You never know what you’re going to get from him, great or awful. It’s best to avoid Goff in a key week, even though he could boom.

Eisenbrg has similar concerns:

Goff has been extremely inconsistent this season, and I don't want to trust him this week against the Cardinals. He has one game with more than 12 Fantasy points in his past four outings, and he's been turnover prone with six interceptions and four fumbles over that span. The Cardinals have struggled with quarterbacks of late, but it's been mostly mobile ones like Russell Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen. Goff isn't going to hurt the Cardinals with his legs, and he should be considered a low-end starter at best this week.

But Yahoo's Dalton Del Don is willing to take the gamble and start Goff this week, since the Rams are on the road.:

Goff has produced far more on the road (15 touchdowns) than at home (three TDs) this season, and he gets a game indoors against a Cardinals defense allowing a healthy 5.8 yards per play in Arizona this season. The Cardinals lead the NFL in pace (neutral situations) and no-huddle rate, so this game should feature a bunch of plays, and I like buying players coming off ugly performances like Goff’s last week (Derek Carr also applies).

Goff's performance against the Cardinals in that key NFC West game will be critical to the Rams' postseason prospects, but no one seems to be sure just what Goff will do.

Cover photo of Jared Goff by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports

