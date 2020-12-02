Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 13 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Byes: Buccaneers, Panthers

Start of the Week

DeVante Parker vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fantasy fans with Parker received what I would call an early Christmas gift, as Ryan Fitzpatrick started in place of an injured Tua Tagovailoa. That decision was huge for Parker, who scored 19.9 points in a win over the Jets. With Fitzpatrick expected to start this week, Parker is once again a great option versus the Bengals. Their defense has allowed 12 touchdowns and the fourth-most points to receivers lined out wide.

Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my Week 13 rankings (published by Thursday morning) before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings.

MORE: Week 13 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Start ‘Em

Justin Jefferson vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jefferson has been on quite a hot streak, scoring 17-plus fantasy points in three straight games, including two with more than 21. He's set up for another solid stat line this week too, as the Vikings host the Jaguars. Their defense is an absolute mess of injuries, and it's struggled to stop receivers lined out wide. In fact, the position has averaged nearly 24 fantasy points a game. Jefferson will be a high No. 2 option.

Brandin Cooks vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Cooks has emerged into one of the most reliable wideouts in fantasy leagues in recent weeks, and his ceiling just got higher with the news of Will Fuller being suspended for the rest of the season. His absence creates a huge void in terms of target share (21.4 percent), and some of those chances will fall into Cooks’ lap. While the matchup isn’t great on paper, it’ll be hard to sit Cooks in fantasy leagues this week.

D.J. Chark at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Chark (ribs) missed last week’s game against the Browns, so keep tabs on his status. If he’s able to return without any restrictions, I’d start him as a No. 2 wideout or flex option in a great matchup in Minnesota. The Vikings have struggled against opposing wideouts, allowing 18 touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points. If Chark is unable to return, I’d consider both Keelan Cole and Laviska Shenault.

Jamison Crowder vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Crowder has disappointed in recent weeks, scoring single-digit points in each of his last two games. I do see a matchup against the Raiders as a potential bounce-back spot, however. Las Vegas has struggled against the slot, allowing six touchdowns and the third-most points to the position. What’s more, Sam Darnold has always had a propensity to target his slot receivers. I like Crowder as a PPR flex starter.

More Starts

Deebo Samuel vs. Bills (MNF 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Jarvis Landry at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Nelson Agholor at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Nelson Agholor at Jets (DraftKings: $5,200)

Jamison Crowder vs. Raiders (DraftKings: $5,100)

T.Y. Hilton at Texans (DraftKings: $4,300)

Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Tee Higgins at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Higgins saved his stat line last week with a late touchdown, and he’s now scored 14-plus fantasy points in five of his last six games. Still, the presence of Brandon Allen under center makes Higgins a risk in fantasy leagues. The rookie also has to face a Dolphins defense that’s given up just eight touchdown catches to wide receivers, so he’s a tough sell. At best, Higgins is a potential low-floor flex starter this week.

Sit ‘Em

Christian Kirk vs. Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Kirk was on absolute fire earlier in the season, but he’s now failed to score more than nine fantasy points in each of his last three games. The numbers suggest he won’t break out his funk this week either, as the Rams have allowed just six touchdown catches and the fewest points (29.8 PG) to opposing wide receivers. Kyler Murray hasn’t looked all that good in recent weeks either, making Kirk even less attractive.

CeeDee Lamb at Ravens (Tues. 8:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Lamb’s numbers have been up and down in recent weeks, but he’s scored fewer than nine points in three of his last five games. His numbers aren’t likely to increase this week, as a difficult road matchup in Baltimore awaits. Their defense has been tough on slot receivers, allowing just one touchdown catch to the position. There's not many Cowboys to like in this game, and Lamb is a flex starter at best.

Marvin Jones Jr. at Bears (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Jones has had some solid numbers when the matchup is right this season, but that’s not the case this week. The Bears have been tough on receivers lined out wide, allowing just four touchdown catches and the third-fewest fantasy points to the position, Jones also failed to do much against them back in Week 1, posting four catches and just 9.5 fantasy points. I’d fade him in this NFC North tilt at Soldier Field.

Jerry Jeudy at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Jeudy's point totals have fallen in four straight games (including last week, when the Broncos had to start practice squad WR Kendall Hinton at quarterback). Regardless, the rookie is still difficult to start with confidence against a Chiefs defense that’s been tough on wideouts. The position has scored a mere six touchdowns and averaged the fourth-fewest points against Kansas City, so Jeudy is off the radar.

BETTOR'S DREAM: Up to $1,000 Sign Up Bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook

More Sits

Travis Fulgham at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jakobi Meyers at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Mike Williams vs. Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Football Team (DraftKings: $5,800)

Jakobi Meyers at Chargers (DraftKings: $5,500)

Christian Kirk vs. Rams (DraftKings: $5,200)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for all of the latest breaking fantasy football news and the best analysis in the business!