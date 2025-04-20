Byeong Hun An Cannot Deliver an Encore at the RBC Heritage
Byeong Hun An came back down to earth one day after the best round of golf of his professional career.
The 33-year-old South Korean, who spent one season at Cal, shot an 8-under 63 in the third round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Links on Hilton Head Island.
But Sunday brought a 73 as An slid from a share of 16th place to a tie for 38th at 6 under par on the final leaderboard.
Justin Thomas took home a playoff victory over Andrew Novak after both finished 72 holes at 17 under par. They finished three strokes ahead of the field, with world No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler settling for a tie for eighth at minus-12.
An, still seeking his first victory on the PGA Tour, birdied the second hole Sunday but he double-bogeyed No. 4 and had three more bogeys, including on the 18th.
Still, An fared better than any of his three Cal compatriots.
World No. 4 Collin Morikawa and Michael Kim finished in a tie for 54th place and Max Homa, after an encouraging tie for 12th place at the Masters last week, resumed his year-long woes and finished 70th in a field of 72.
Morikawa, with five birdies and three bogeys, shot a 69 to complete the week at 3 under. Kim likewise had a 69 in the final round, the result of four birdies and two bogeys.
Homa had double bogeys on the first and fifth hole, never recovered and wound up with a final-round 75.
