Cal Sports Report

Byeong Hun An Finishes Strong; Keegan Bradley Steals Travelers

Cal's An shoots a final-round 67 to wind in a tie for 14th place; Bradley's big 18th hole denies Tommy Fleetwood

Jeff Faraudo

Byeong Hun An
Byeong Hun An / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Cal golfer Byeong Hun An delivered his fourth consecutive round under par and climbed to a tie for 14th place Sunday at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highland at Cromwell, Conn.

The 33-year-old South Korean shot a bogey-free 3-under 67 — his best round in four days — to finish at minus-7. An posted rounds of 69, 68, 68 and 67.

Still, he wound up eight strokes behind American Keegan Bradley, who pulled off a last-second victory over Tommy Fleetwood. Bradley, 39, made a spectacular approach shot on the 18th then holed a 5-foot, 8-inch birdie putt to go to minus-15.

Fleetwood, the 34-year-old from England who was seeking his first PGA Tour win, came up short on a 50-foot birdie putt that would have won the event. He then rolled a 6-foot putt wide to the right before tapping in to finish with a bogey and missing the chance for a playoff.

Fleetwood settled for a tie for second place with Russell Henley, who got to 14 under by converting a long putt from just off the edge of the green.

Cal alums Collin Morikawa and Michael Kim finished in a tie for 42nd place at minus-1. And fellow Golden Bear Max Homa wound up in a tie for 54th place at 2 over after shooting a final-round 72.

An, who played just one season at Cal before turning pro back in 2011, had birdies on Nos. 2, 6 and 14 to complete his third top-20 finish this season. 

Morikawa, the world’s fourth-ranked player, had his most uneven round of the week, with six bogeys and five birdies on the way to a 72.

Kim fired a bogey-free 67 on Saturday then settled for a 73 in the final round, thanks to one disastrous hole. The 31-year-old was even for the day through 12 holes when he had a triple-bogey 8 on the 13th.

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky

Recent articles:

Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 31 -- Ed White

Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 32 - Wesley Walker

Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 33 -- Phil Chenier

Linebacker Rocky Cummings is Cal's 22nd commit in the class of 2026

Published
Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

Home/Other Sports