Byeong Hun An Finishes Strong; Keegan Bradley Steals Travelers
Former Cal golfer Byeong Hun An delivered his fourth consecutive round under par and climbed to a tie for 14th place Sunday at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highland at Cromwell, Conn.
The 33-year-old South Korean shot a bogey-free 3-under 67 — his best round in four days — to finish at minus-7. An posted rounds of 69, 68, 68 and 67.
Still, he wound up eight strokes behind American Keegan Bradley, who pulled off a last-second victory over Tommy Fleetwood. Bradley, 39, made a spectacular approach shot on the 18th then holed a 5-foot, 8-inch birdie putt to go to minus-15.
Fleetwood, the 34-year-old from England who was seeking his first PGA Tour win, came up short on a 50-foot birdie putt that would have won the event. He then rolled a 6-foot putt wide to the right before tapping in to finish with a bogey and missing the chance for a playoff.
Fleetwood settled for a tie for second place with Russell Henley, who got to 14 under by converting a long putt from just off the edge of the green.
Cal alums Collin Morikawa and Michael Kim finished in a tie for 42nd place at minus-1. And fellow Golden Bear Max Homa wound up in a tie for 54th place at 2 over after shooting a final-round 72.
An, who played just one season at Cal before turning pro back in 2011, had birdies on Nos. 2, 6 and 14 to complete his third top-20 finish this season.
Morikawa, the world’s fourth-ranked player, had his most uneven round of the week, with six bogeys and five birdies on the way to a 72.
Kim fired a bogey-free 67 on Saturday then settled for a 73 in the final round, thanks to one disastrous hole. The 31-year-old was even for the day through 12 holes when he had a triple-bogey 8 on the 13th.
