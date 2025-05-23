Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 8 Jared Goff
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ads, but the number of commercials involving a particular Cal athlete is given some weight as well.
Jared Goff set a number of school records that still stand while he was at Cal from 2013 through 2015, and he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He has been selected to four Pro Bowls, led the Rams to the Super Bowl in the 2018 season, and finished fifth in the 2024 MVP voting after taking the Lions to a division championship for the second straight year.
His fame in Los Angeles and Detroit -- they chant his name at Lions games and other sports in the Detroit area -- and his good looks helped him land a number of TV commercials, some of which are pretty funny
No. 8 Jared Goff
Goff did an NFL spot for Inspire Change that is available here. He also was one of many famous people in this TV advertisement for Hulu, which can be viewed here.
While with the Rams, Goff made several commercials with Todd Gurley for Pizza Hut, including this one, which can be seen here..
Goff shared a humorous Old Spice commercial with fellow Cal Alum Cameron Jordan, which can be seen below as well as in a short, wide-screen version available here.
And finally Goff did an interesting commercial for Beverly Hills Cop, but we can only refer to it here, because it contains profanity.
Recent articles:
Georgia Tech eliminates Cal from ACC baseball tournament
Betting sites set Cal football over-under win total at 5.5
No. 9 in our countdown of top TV commercials feature Cal athletes: Cameron Jordan
Jeff Tedford headlines Cal's 2025 Hall of Fame class
Cal beats Wake Forest at the ACC baseball tournament in a game featuring 23 walks