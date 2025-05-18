Cal's Lost Weekend at the PGA Championship
Cal’s Lost Weekend at the 107th PGA Championship is mercifully over.
By and large, Golden Bears have fared nicely on the PGA Tour in recent years. Collin Morikawa and Max Homa each own six career victories, and Morikawa has won two majors, including the 2020 PGA.
Byeong Hun and Michael Kim have enjoyed solid 2025 seasons, and the foursome entered this past week with a combined tour earnings total of $110 million.
This weekend was the exception to the rule.
You know things are bad for the Bears when the highlight of the final two days at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC, was Morikawa making par on the 18th hole Sunday. The world’s fourth-ranked player had double bogeyed that hole the three previous days.
While Scottie Scheffler was roaring to a victory that solidifies his hold on the world’s No. 1 ranking, it was a brutal weekend for the Cal foursome.
All four made the cut, Homa doing so on the strength of a spectacular 7-under 64 performance on Friday. That’s where the good vibes ended for Cal.
None of them wound up higher on the final leaderboard than Morikawa’s 50th-place finish and Saturday and Sunday produced gruesome numbers:
The four shot a combined 32 over par for the final 36 holes, totaling 44 bogeys, five double bogeys, 20 birdies and one eagle (courtesy of Kim) over 144 holes.
Here’s the individual breakdown, in order of finish:
— Morikawa, 27, tied for 50th at plus-4 after a 1-over 72 on Sunday.
— Kim, 31, parlayed his eagle on the par-5 seventh hole into an even-par 71 on the final day, laving him in a tie for 55th at 5 over.
— Homa, 34, who was tied for fifth after Friday’s superb round, skidded to a share of 60th at 6 over after weekend rounds of 76 and 77.
— An, 33, had the hardest two days, shooting a 76 after his 79 on Saturday, leaving him in 74th place at plus-13 — last in the field by three strokes.
Scheffler took charge with a 6-under 65 on Saturday and no one was able to mount a charge on him Sunday, even when he carded a pedestrian even-par 71 to finish at 11 under. That gave him a 5-stroke win over three others, including Bryson DeChambeau.
Scheffler now has three major victories, including wins at the 2022 and ’24 Masters. He will be ranked No. 1 on Monday for the 104th consecutive week.
World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, expected to challenge Scheffler a month after completing the career grand slam with his win at the Masters, faded early. He shot a first-round 74, broke par just once in four days and finished in a tie for 47th place at 3 over.
Third-ranked Xander Schauffele, despite a 68 on Sunday, wound up in a tie for 28th at minus-1.
