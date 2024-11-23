Cal Falls to No. 5 Arkansas in Women's NCAA Soccer Tournament
Despite a strong performance by Cal goaltender Teagan Wy, the Golden Bears were eliminated from the women’s NCAA soccer championship tournament with a 1-0, second-round loss to fifth-ranked Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Friday evening.
The Bears (13-6-2) were the heavy underdogs against the Razorbacks (15-2-2), who came into the game unbeaten at home with a 10-0-1 record on their field. And they improved that home record to 11-0-1 on the strength of a goal by Bella Field in the 65th minute.
Arkansas advances to Sunday's third-round game in Fayetteville against Sanford, which scored twice in the final five minutes to defeat Connecticut 2-1 in a match played earlier Friday Fayetteville.
Arkansas dominated play throughout Friday evening's match, outshooting Cal 18-5, including 10-2 in shots on goal. But Wy, a second-team all-ACC selection this year, kept Cal in the match with seven saves, some of which were quite difficult.
However, she could not prevent the lone Arkansas goal, which started with a long centering pass from Makenzie Malham. Bella then was able to get her leg on the ball and direct it on goal from about two meters away. Wy got her hand on the shot, but was unable to prevent the ball from getting into the goal just under the crossbar.
Cal was shut out for just the second time this season, and the Bears had few good chances to score. The best opportunity probably came less than three minutes into the contest, when Julia Leontini fired from long range with a strong strike that forced Arkansas goaltender Keegan Smith to make a diving save.
