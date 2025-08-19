The 25 Best Left Wingers in World Soccer—Ranked
Football used to be simple. Wingers hugged the touchline, beat their man and whipped crosses in for a towering striker to nod home.
Left wingers have taken many forms over the years—from the graceful flair of Brazilian artists to the no-nonsense directness of English wide men. And in the modern game, that diversity has only grown. Today, a winger’s role is shaped entirely by the system they play in—inside forwards, inverted creators, traditional touchline stretchers. It all depends on the context.
Being a left winger now is anything but straightforward. Yet despite the tactical complexity, their mission remains familiar: excite, create and make a difference. And right now, the position is stacked with elite-level talent.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the 25 best in the business right now.
25. Alejandro Garnacho
Alejandro Garnacho, ability-wise, is right up there with the very best. He’s lightning off the mark, direct in his running, and fearless with the ball—always looking to beat his man or do something spectacular. Just look at that Puskás Award-winning overhead kick against Everton. Pure audacity.
But where his feet dazzle, his attitude has raised eyebrows. Even his own teammates have called him out—Bruno Fernandes notably accused him of slacking during a preseason tour. Garnacho’s also clashed with fans, stirred controversy by donning rival shirts, and ultimately ended his own Manchester United career.
That fire, though, cuts both ways. On the pitch, it can make him electric—a relentless, game-changing presence who plays like he has a point to prove. At such a young age, he’s already shouldered big pressure at Old Trafford and never looked intimidated by the moment.
24. Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min’s prime years may be behind him, but the global icon still has plenty to offer both at club and international level.
A decade of service at Tottenham Hotspur yielded 454 appearances, 173 goals, seven seasons with 17 or more goals in all competitions, a Premier League Golden Boot and, eventually, silverware in the form of the Europa League—an emotional occasion that ended the club’s wait for a first major honour since 2009.
He swapped London for Los Angeles soon after, becoming the most expensive acquisition in MLS history. There, Son will terrorise defences with his direct running, clinical finishing but, above all else, his mental strength, drawing on his experiences from playing in the most competitive league in the world to drive LAFC and football in the United States forward.
23. Malick Fofana
Ligue 1 has long been a breeding ground for elite talent, and in Malick Fofana, Lyon might just have their next gem.
The Belgian international is electric—rapid, tricky, and relentlessly direct. He’s the kind of winger who never hesitates to take on his man, injecting purpose and urgency every time he touches the ball. After starting the 2024–25 campaign as a rotation option, he ended it as an undisputed starter, notching 11 goals and six assists in a breakout season.
Fofana is still raw in parts of his game, but with the right development and consistent minutes, the ceiling is sky-high.
22. Antoine Semenyo
The rise of Antoine Semenyo from breakout Championship star to one of the Premier League’s top forwards has been exceptionally impressive.
Plucked from Bristol City in a deal worth £10 million in January 2023, he was tasked with saving the club from relegation alongside Dango Ouattara and Illia Zabarnyi, who also came through the Dean Court arrivals door at the same time. One goal in his first 11 appearances suggested the step-up in level might prove to be too great.
The subsequent two seasons proved that not only is Semenyo capable, he’s got all the tools to go to the very top. Quick, direct and equally as good with left foot as his right, he’s thrived under the management of Andoni Iraola—so much so that Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were linked with £70 million moves.
Semenyo’s also an established international for Ghana, directly as a result of his consistent top-drawer displays.
21. Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli's journey at Arsenal has, in many ways, exceeded expectations. Plucked from relative obscurity at Brazilian side Ituano, he's carved out a regular role in a top Premier League side—bringing pace, unpredictability and a relentless drive down the left flank.
At the same time, there's a lingering sense of unfulfilled potential. One standout season hinted at a breakout star, but inconsistency has held him back. Too often, flashes of brilliance are followed by stretches of quiet performances. His raw speed and energy remain dangerous weapons, but a lack of polish and tactical discipline sometimes make him feel more like a game-changing substitute than a guaranteed starter.
Still, Martinelli is a player Arsenal are lucky to have. Whether he's injecting life off the bench or reclaiming a place in the XI, his upside is undeniable.
20. Serge Gnabry
Serge Gnabry may be edging toward the latter stages of his career, and his output has dipped in recent seasons. But don’t be fooled, he remains an extremely versatile, technically gifted forward who can still deliver on the biggest stage with Bayern Munich.
A strong finisher off both feet with sharp movement and clever positioning, Gnabry has always possessed a striker’s instinct. He consistently pops up in the right place at the right time, making late runs into the box and finishing with precision. Even if he's no longer the explosive force of a few years ago, he's still a major threat in the final third—capable of turning tight matches with a goal or a moment of decisive quality.
19. Karim Adeyemi
Karim Adeyemi’s lightning pace might be the first thing you notice—and with good reason. The German winger is among the fastest players in world football, using his jet-fuelled acceleration to leave defenders gasping for air.
But there’s more to his game than raw speed. At Borussia Dortmund, he’s begun to refine the chaos—developing sharper movement, better decision-making and a growing calmness in front of goal. In 2024–25, he racked up 12 goals and 11 assists—the most productive season yet by a clear margin.
It’s proof that Adeyemi isn’t just a blur on the flank anymore. He’s evolving into a well-rounded, high-impact attacker.
18. Noa Lang
For years, Noa Lang looked like one of those players – immensely talented, hyped from a young age, but always just short of delivering on the big stage. His time in Belgium was filled with glimpses and flashes, but the end product never quite matched the promise.
But just when it seemed like the moment had passed, Lang found the perfect reset. A 2023 move to PSV initially looked like more of the same— flashes, frustration, inconsistency—but in 2024–25, he finally exploded.
With 14 goals, 12 assists and a string of statement performances, Lang was at the heart of PSV’s second straight Eredivisie title. The flair, the attitude, the output, it all clicked.
So much so that Napoli came knocking this summer, with Antonio Conte – a manager famed for reviving careers and unlocking unfinished talent – eager to bring him in. Now, the question is simple: can Lang do it on the biggest stage and finally silence the doubters for good?
17. Jamie Gittens
Like several English talents before him at Borussia Dortmund—think Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham—Jamie Gittens burst onto the scene at Signal Iduna Park with a bang.
By mid-January of the 2024–25 season, the young winger had already racked up 11 goals, including a sensational strike against Real Madrid in the Champions League and crucial Bundesliga winners against both Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. He wasn’t just promising—he was delivering on the biggest stages.
Then came the curveball. When Niko Kovač took over as Dortmund boss in February, Gittens’ momentum came to a screeching halt. For reasons still unclear, the Croatian severely limited his minutes—even as the team’s results improved.
Luckily, Chelsea saw through the noise. With Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke both departing, the Blues pounced, giving Gittens the perfect platform to resume his rise.
16. Jeremy Doku
Chaotic, free-spirited, and unapologetically unpredictable—Jérémy Doku might be the least “Pep Guardiola” winger Pep’s ever signed.
The Belgian first teased his explosive talent at Euro 2020, but it was his move to Manchester City that truly reignited the hype. In a team built around control, rhythm, and repetition, Doku brings pure disruption—a livewire on the touchline who thrives on chaos and destabilizing defenders.
There may not be a better one-v-one specialist anywhere in world football. His close control, speed, and fearlessness make him a nightmare to defend. The next step? Polishing that final ball.
15. Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford looked like a future superstar from the jump—scoring twice against Arsenal on his Premier League debut and quickly becoming a regular for England. For a time, he backed the hype too, notching double figures in the league three seasons running.
But the final stretch at Manchester United was messy. Turmoil on and off the pitch saw his form nosedive, and a move felt inevitable.
A fresh start at Aston Villa gave him exactly what he needed. Under Unai Emery’s guidance, Rashford rediscovered his spark, forcing his way back into the England setup with a string of confident, direct, and destructive displays.
Now? Barcelona have come calling. It’s a big swing, but one that shows just how much faith still exists in Rashford’s raw talent. After a few difficult years, he's got another shot at the top – and the weapons to make it count.
14. Anthony Gordon
Anthony Gordon is a bag of trouble—in the best and worst ways.
On his day, he’s a nightmare for defenders: relentless, rapid and utterly fearless. Gordon doesn’t just press from the front, he harasses, harangues, and hounds opponents into mistakes. With pace to burn, a growing eye for goal and a directness that’s hard to coach, he’s built to cause chaos.
But that same chaotic energy can be his undoing. Cards, moments of rashness, suspensions, and inconsistency—the Newcastle United winger's fire sometimes burns too hot or not all. It’s what makes him thrilling, but also what makes him frustrating for his managers.
13. Kaoru Mitoma
The dribbling theologist has studied his way to football stardom.
His university work undoubtedly played a huge role in his easy-on-the-eye style, with Kaoru Mitoma emerging as a one-on-one phenom since joining Brighton in 2021.
The Japan international eventually starred for the Seagulls after returning from a loan in Belgium and is seen as the next Brighton star who'll garner a monster fee when he decides to take the next step. A long list of clubs will be queuing up to sign him.
2024–25 was somewhat of a subdued campaign for Mitoma, but there have been glimpses of his majestic talent. The winger's stunning solo goal against Chelsea in February 2025 exemplified what he's capable of.
12. Kingsley Coman
Kingsley Coman’s career has been shaped as much by injuries as by brilliance. Just when he looks ready to go on a tear, another knock sidelines him—a pattern that's kept him from ever truly dominating a full season.
But when he is fit, few wingers are more dangerous.
Coman might not rack up massive goal or assist numbers year in, year out, but his output is often decisive. He's the kind of player who shows up when it matters most—just ask PSG, who watched him head home the winner in a Champions League final for Bayern Munich.
One-v-one, he's still among the best in the world. Whether driving inside or beating his man down the line, Coman always carries threat. He may not be the most consistent wide man in the game, but he's undoubtedly a match-winner—and you can’t put a stat on that.
11. Mikel Oyarzabal
Mikel Oyarzabal might not always dominate headlines, but he’s been one of the most consistently effective wide players in European football for years.
Sticking with Real Sociedad his whole career, he’s flown under the radar—but that hasn’t stopped him from delivering, season after season.
No, he’s not rapid, and no, he doesn’t rely on flashy tricks. But what sets Oyarzabal apart is his intelligence and versatility. He’s got razor-sharp agility, deceptive feints and the kind of off-ball movement that constantly puts him in dangerous positions. He may not dazzle you with pace, but he’ll outsmart you every time.
He’s also got a knack for turning up in the right place at the right moment, just as he did for Spain in the Euro 2024 final, where he coolly slotted home the winner. It was a moment that summed him up perfectly: quiet, clinical and absolutely crucial.
10. Kenan Yildiz
Between Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, Turkey’s future isn’t just bright—it’s on fire.
Where Güler brings poise and playmaking flair, Yıldız is his chaos-fuelled counterpart: all power, pace, and pure instinct. A fearless dribbler and explosive striker of the ball, the Juventus youngster has quickly built a reputation as a walking highlight reel.
In what was otherwise a forgettable 2024–25 season for Juve, the youngster stood out as a rare beacon of excitement—racking up 12 goals and nine assists across all competitions. And these weren’t tap-ins either. Many were long-range rockets, hit with the kind of swagger and venom you can’t teach.
Sure, he's still ironing out the consistency, but the raw talent is unmistakable. Once the polish catches up to the potential, Yıldız will be one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking forces, and Turkey will have their next superstar.
9. Luis Diaz
Luis Díaz looked tailor-made for Jurgen Klopp’s high-octane Liverpool when he arrived in January 2022—all intensity, directness and relentless running in behind. A perfect fit for the Reds’ gegenpressing chaos.
But output-wise, things never quite clicked. Injuries played their part, and while the flashes were there, the consistency wasn’t.
Enter Arne Slot.
Under the new boss in 2024–25, Díaz found another gear. Deployed across the front three, he delivered his best-ever return: 17 goals and eight assists. His bursts of form—especially during Liverpool’s early charge and title-clinching run-in—were decisive in securing the Premier League crown.
His numbers prompted Bayern Munich to splash out £65 million of their hard earned money, bringing to an end a very successful stint on Merseyside.
8. Nico Williams
Nico Williams is pure chaos on the wing—all pace, power and that fearless, straight-at-you style that defenders hate to deal with.
He’s direct, dangerous, and technically razor-sharp. The kind of winger who’s already got you panicking before the ball even reaches his feet. And unlike so many modern wide men coached to play it safe, Williams doesn’t hesitate—he wants to beat you. Over and over again.
Already a star for Athletic Club, he carried that same energy into Euro 2024, scoring in the final as Spain lifted the trophy. And he hasn’t slowed down since, backing it up with another electric season in La Liga.
Having snubbed Spanish giants Barcelona to commit his long-term future to Bilbao, it’s exciting to think just how far he can help carry the club in the years ahead.
7. Rafael Leao
On his day, Rafael Leão might just be the most devastating winger on the planet. Give him a loose ball, and he doesn’t hesitate—accelerating with terrifying speed, shrugging off challenges like they’re nothing and charging directly at goal with the kind of conviction defenders dread. There are few players in world football who can carry the ball with such raw, destructive intent.
At his best, he’s unplayable, but that version of Leão doesn’t always show up. Since helping AC Milan to a long-awaited Scudetto in 2022–23, his form has fluctuated wildly. One game he looks like a Ballon d’Or contender, the next he's barely involved.
If he finds consistency, Leão could sit comfortably among the world’s elite. If not, he risks sliding down the pecking order—and seeing out his prime years in a league where the spotlight doesn’t shine quite as brightly.
6. Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman’s early career—hopping from Everton to RB Leipzig, then back through loan spells at Fulham and Leicester—felt like a talent in limbo. He was miscast, misunderstood and too often overlooked. So when he was crowned 2024 African Footballer of the Year and placed 14th in the Ballon d'Or rankings, the hesitation from some corners of the football world said more about old biases than it did about his ability.
Because let’s be clear: Lookman is the real deal. And anyone paying attention to Atalanta over the past few seasons already knows it.
In Italy, the Nigerian international has flourished. Whether drifting wide or operating in the half-spaces, he’s become a constant menace – blending pace, precision, and intelligence with a ruthless streak in front of goal. His off-ball movement is razor-sharp, his decision-making crisp, and his end product consistent.
But what really separates Lookman is his ability to show up when it matters most. Fifty-two goals in three seasons. A historic Europa League final hat-trick. Big moments, delivered with ice-cold composure.
5. Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo was something of a utility man when he first landed at Liverpool in 2022—deployed as a false nine, a No.10, and occasionally deeper by Jurgen Klopp. But it always felt like he was being wedged into roles that didn’t quite fit.
Fast forward to 2024–25 under Arne Slot, and Gakpo was finally unleashed in his natural habitat: the left wing. The results speak for themselves.
The Dutchman has looked far more comfortable out wide, combining his surprising agility with tidy footwork and a serious eye for goal. Cutting in onto his favoured right foot, he delivered his best-ever scoring return with 18 goals as Liverpool won the 2024–25 Premier League title—several of them jaw-dropping curlers from range that reminded everyone exactly why he was so hyped at PSV.
4. Bradley Barcola
Bradley Barcola first turned heads at Lyon, routinely leaving rightbacks in a spin with his quick feet and fearlessness. It wasn’t long before Paris Saint-Germain came calling—as they so often do when top French talent emerges—and snapped him up in a big-money move.
While it took a moment to adapt to the pressure and pace in Paris, Barcola has flourished – especially following Kylian Mbappé’s departure. Finally unleashed in his favoured left-wing role, he hasn’t just filled a gap; he’s thriving, rapidly becoming France’s next attacking superstar.
What makes Barcola so special is the contrast: at 6'0", he doesn’t move like someone of his stature. Instead, he glides. Nimble, balanced, two-footed—– he’s a winger who combines size with supreme grace, able to ghost past defenders at full tilt without ever seeming to break stride.
It’s not just speed; it’s style.
3. Vinicius Junior
It wasn't too long ago that Karim Benzema could barely hide his frustration with Vinicius Junior. “Don’t play with him, on my mother’s life he’s playing against us,” the Frenchman famously whispered to Ferland Mendy during a Champions League group game in 2020.
Oh, how far we've come.
Vinicius has undergone a remarkable transformation—from raw and erratic to ruthless and elite. Now a fully formed final-third weapon, he was crucial in Real Madrid’s Champions League triumphs in both 2021–22 and 2023–24.
With Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé now flanking him in a frightening frontline, Vinicius is no longer the apprentice—he’s the sparkplug, the match-winner and one of the best out-and-out wingers in world football. Amid disgraceful abuse in Spain, he’s responded only with brilliance, rising above it all to become unstoppable whenever the ball finds his feet.
2. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia didn’t earn the nickname “Kvaradona” in Naples by accident.
Yes, like Diego Maradona, he helped deliver Napoli’s first Serie A title in what felt like a lifetime—but it wasn’t just the silverware. At times, he played like him too.
Taller and operating from the wing rather than midfield, Kvara’s slalom runs, fearless directness and flair for the spectacular made him an instant cult hero. There’s a wild, instinctive quality to his game that gets fans out of their seats and lays defenders flat on their backs.
Since making the switch to PSG at the start of 2025, he’s only kicked on. Starring in a record-breaking season that saw the club clinch a historic quadruple—including a long-awaited first Champions League crown—Kvaratskhelia’s stock has never been higher.
Like Maradona, the Georgian superstar makes the impossible look routine.
1. Raphinha
Often likened to a modern-day Ángel Di María, Raphinha was hot property after lighting up the Premier League with Leeds—but instead of joining the English elite, he chose the Camp Nou spotlight.
Technically gifted and tactically intelligent, Raphinha isn’t just a touchline winger. He sets the rhythm of the game from wide areas, capable of gliding past defenders with pace or drifting centrally to pull the strings in the final third.
Under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, he looked like a star in the making. In Barcelona, he’s proving he already is one. Since 2024, his form has exploded with goals, assists and big-game impact pushing him into the Ballon d'Or conversation.
Sometimes, the brightest lights need the biggest of stages to shine properly—and in Raphinha's case, Barcelona has been exactly that.