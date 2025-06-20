Saudi Arabia 0–1 USMNT: Player Ratings As USMNT Advances to Gold Cup Quarterfinals
The USMNT defeated Saudi Arabia 1–0, securing its place in the Gold Cup quarterfinals. Still, it was an unconvincing performance following a promising debut in the tournament.
It was an uneventful first half, devoid of any clear scoring opportunities from either team. The USMNT controlled possession but was toothless in attack, managing its first shot on target a minute shy of halftime. Saudi Arabia had the best chance of the first half, but Chris Richards did well to block Abdulrahman Al Obud’s shot.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side didn’t show any significant improvement in the second half, but, exactly like Mexico did 24 hours earlier, the USMNT found its way out of the mud thanks to a set-piece goal. Vancouver Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter sent in a perfect cross that Richards got on the end of to tuck in the opener for the U.S. in the 63rd minute. The Crystal Palace defender appeared to be offsides, but after a lengthy review, the goal stood.
Richards’ goal sufficed to secure another victory for the USMNT and qualification to the Gold Cup quarterfinals. Saudi Arabia failed to create any real chances in the second half and finished the game with only one shot on target.
The performance from Pochettino’s side, though, was concerning overall. The USMNT didn't play well, simple as that, leaving the Argentine manager plenty of work to do before the knockout rounds begin. Up next for the U.S. is a meeting with Haiti to finish-up group play.
Player ratings from the night below.
Saudi Arabia Player Ratings vs. USMNT (4-3-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Nawaf Alaqidi
7.3
RB: Ali Majrashi
7.4
CB: Abdulelah Al Amri
6.8
CB: Abdullah Madu
6.3
LB: Nawaf Bu Washl
6
CM: Saud Abdulhamid
6.4
CM: Ali Al Hassan
6.1
CM: Ziyad Al Johani
6.2
RW: Aiman Yahya
5.8
LW: Abdulrahman Al Obud
6.7
ST: Feras Al Brikan
6.1
SUB: Saleh Al Shehri (57' for Yahya)
5.8
SUB: Mukhtar Ali (57' for Al Hassan)
6.1
SUB: Marwan Al Sahafi (76' for Bu Washl)
5.8
SUB: Abdullah Al Salem (85' for Al Brikan)
N/A
USMNT Player Ratings vs. Saudi Arabia (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Matt Freese
7.8
RB: Alex Freeman
7.1
CB: Chris Richards
8.2
CB: Tim Ream
7.6
LB: Max Arfsten
7.8
CM: Sebastian Berhalter
8
CM: Luca de la Torre
6.3
RW: Jack McGlynn
7
AM: Diego Luna
6.3
LW: Malik Tillman
7.2
ST: Patrick Agyemang
6.6
SUB: Tyler Adams (62' for De la Torre)
6.6
SUB: Damion Downs (62' for McGlynn)
6.4
SUB: Brenden Aaronson (76' for Luna)
6.1
SUB: Johnny Cardoso (89' for Freeman)
N/A
SUB: Miles Robinson (89' for Agyemang)
N/A
Player of the Match: Chris Richards (USMNT)