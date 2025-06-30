The 25 Best Right Backs in World Soccer—Ranked
It was once claimed that those who played at full-back were not good enough to play in central defence, nor were they could enough to play further up the pitch as a winger.
But as modern day football has evolved, incorporating flexible formations that change whether or not your team is in possession, it's become increasingly important for full-backs to be able to not only charge up and down the flank, but also tuck inside as an extra ball-playing midfielder.
Luckily, we're blessed with an era of players who have taken that challenge in their stride, transforming the position into one of the most unique and important roles going.
It makes nailing down the top 25 right-backs in the business all the more difficult, yet Sports Illustrated are here to do exactly that.
25. Ola Aina
Having failed to make a name for himself at Chelsea early in his career, Ola Aina took the lesser-treaded path to Italy in search of regular first-team football. The right-back thrived at Torino and eventually made his permanent return to England in 2023 when he joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.
The Nigeria international has gone on to establish himself as a Premier League regular for the Tricky Trees, providing excellent balance down the flank. While capable of supporting the forward line, Aina is equally comfortable tangling with fleet-footed wingers in his own defensive third.
24. Wesley
Wesley continues to fly under the radar having not yet made the move to the European stage, but the Brazilian’s excellent performances for Flamengo in his homeland deserve recognition.
He became a mainstay in the Flamengo starting lineup in 2023 and hasn’t looked back, impressing with his attacking intuition and bravery when flying up and down the wing.
23. Malo Gusto
Chelsea plucked Malo Gusto from Lyon in 2023 and the Frenchman has shown glimpses of his enormous potential since arriving at Stamford Bridge. Regularly filling in for the injury-prone Reece James and even showing his versatility by occasionally playing left-back, he’s proven a handy option for the Blues.
Finding greater consistency will be key to Gusto reaching the elite level but the early signs are positive, especially when it comes to his attacking contributions.
22. Conor Bradley
Few could have predicted Conor Bradley’s eye-catching ascent. Having enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Bolton Wanderers in 2022–23, the Northern Ireland international proceeded to gain regular first-team exposure as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s understudy at Liverpool.
Bradley swiftly dazzled with his ferocity in the challenge and attacking invention, providing seven goal contributions in his first full senior season with the Reds. Since then, his confidence has grown and performances improved.
21. João Cancelo
Some of the things João Cancelo has done with the ball at his feet defy belief. It’s what makes his sharp decline so puzzling.
There was and still is a rawness to Cancelo’s game that facilitates unpredictability every time he steps onto the field. The Portugal international is far from the best defensive right-back in the world, but his work in possession is just obscene.
Having hit lofty heights at Manchester City, a public fall-out led to several loan spells at Bayern Munich and Barcelona, but he’s now found a permanent home in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal.
20. Diogo Dalot
One thing that can’t be levelled at Diogo Dalot is a lack of effort. Manchester United have proven an inconsistent force since the Portugal international’s arrival at Old Trafford back in 2018 and difficulties both on and off the pitch around him have affected Dalot’s levels.
But when he hits his stride, he’s a mightily impressive presence down the right-hand side, with his incredible work ethic and tireless running making him a nuisance for opposition attacks and defences.
19. Nahuel Molina
You don’t become an Argentina regular without being a pretty decent footballer. Nahuel Molina may not be the most glamorous right-back in the business, but he’s an incredibly steady option for his country and Atlético Madrid.
Molina has won the FIFA World Cup and two Copa América titles with Argentina, consistently impressing with his attacking contributions. Silverware has been less forthcoming at club level but he’s still proven a valuable asset for Atléti.
18. Lutsharel Geertruida
Lutsharel Geertruida thrived under Arne Slot’s tutelage at Feyenoord and after a trophy-laden spell with the Dutch giants, he made the much-anticipated move to RB Leipzig in Germany as he sought to take the next step in his career.
The versatile Netherlands international, who can play at centre-back and even in defensive midfield, is a powerful defender blessed with speed and excellent athleticism, attributes that are now being put to good use in Germany.
17. Josip Stanišić
Josip Stanišić has managed to have his cake and eat it too since breaking into Bayern Munich’s first team. The Croatia international won three Bundesliga titles with Die Roten between 2021 and 2023 but his involvement was limited.
As a result, he was sent out on loan to Bayer Leverkusen for 2023–24 and managed to help Die Werkself to their first ever Bundesliga title during his temporary spell, before returning to Bayern and winning the league again in 2024–25.
Talk about a lucky charm.
16. Ben White
Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal forked out around £50m for the services of Ben White, but the defender has more than repaid that fee through his performances at the Emirates Stadium.
Be it as a right-back or centre-back, White has always been solid, but his ability to learn and add new facets to his game make the former Brighton & Hove Albion star one of the most flexible right-backs around.
Arsenal know exactly what to expect from the exiled England international.
15. Marcos Llorente
One of many modern midfielders shunted to right-back, Marcos Llorente is another who has flourished in a new-look role. Utilising his explosive speed and tenacity in the tackle to torment opposition wingers and full-backs, he’s a perfect fit at Atlético.
The Spain international still has a midfielder’s head on a right-back’s shoulders, making him acutely aware of his surroundings in both halves of the pitch. He’s not shy in conjuring up a goal or assist, either.
14. Konrad Laimer
Konrad Laimer arrived at Bayern Munich as an impressive box-to-box midfielder who was renowned for his energy and physicality. However, with such exceptional competition for places in Die Roten’s engine room, the Austrian has often been redeployed at right-back.
It was where Laimer was utilised most frequently during the 2024–25 season as Bayern claimed the Bundesliga title, with his lung-busting runs up the flank allowing him to make valuable contributions in both halves.
13. Reece James
Reece James was once regarded as the most complete right-back in the game.
The Chelsea defender possesses a fierce crossing delivery and his ball-striking is that of a prolific number nine. James is a powerful figure down the right and came into his own from an attacking perspective as a wing-back when he registered 14 Premier League goal contributions in 2021/22.
James can defend as stoutly as the very best in the world, too, but consistent injuries have frustratingly restricted his development in recent years.
12. Pedro Porro
On his day, few footballers can compete with Pedro Porro’s distribution. The Spaniard has an exquisite right boot capable of unlocking the the tightest and most organised defences. The indefatigable right-back has also flexed his ability to pop up with a stunning long-range goal or two for Tottenham Hotspur.
From a defensive standpoint, Porro is less assured and certainly an inconsistent presence with the capacity to switch off. Improving that aspect of his game will be instrumental in him rising above his positional peers in the future.
11. Tino Livramento
Tino Livramento’s career was threatened by a devastating knee injury which arrived during a crucial period of his development at Southampton.
Despite the long-term setback, Newcastle United were convinced that Livramento’s talent hadn't dissipated as they signed him for £32m in the summer of 2023.
The Magpies’ assessment certainly wasn't inaccurate. Livramento hasn’t lost his burst, and he’s continuing to evolve as a defender who can perform equally well on both sides. He’s been essential for Eddie Howe at St James’ Park.
10. Daniel Muñoz
Daniel Muñoz is one of world football’s most underrated talents. A late bloomer who spent much of his career in his native Colombia before a move to Genk in 2020, the speedy right-back has wowed audiences worldwide since joining Crystal Palace.
Thriving as a wing-back for the Eagles, Muñoz is lethal in the opposition half with his overlapping runs and stellar distribution. He was key to Palace winning the FA Cup in 2024–25 and has established himself as a modern-day hero at Selhurst Park.
9. Vanderson
Monaco picked Vanderson up for just €11m, a simply sensational piece of business. The Brazilian has flourished for the Ligue 1 side since the move in 2022 and his terrific performances at club level have seen him break into the national team setup, too.
Vanderson has enormous potential to further develop his game and compete at one of Europe’s truly elite sides, but Monaco will be hoping to benefit from the balance and consistency he provides from right-back for as long as possible.
8. Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Giovanni Di Lorenzo is one of the most underappreciated right-backs in the world. He has been a mainstay in the Napoli team for years and will go down in folklore as their Scudetto-winning captain of 2022–23 and 2024–25.
Di Lorenzo is a regular for Italy and certainly one of the best full-backs Serie A has to offer. He’s an aggressive and robust defender and performs a conservative but imperative function when Napoli have the ball.
Napoli and Italy are fortunate to have such a stable presence in their defence.
7. Jurriën Timber
Having missed his debut season with Arsenal after tearing his ACL on the opening day of the campaign, Jurriën Timber has refused to miss a beat since recovering.
The adaptable Dutchman can play anywhere across the backline but is best suited to a full-back role down the right, something that is abundantly clear to Gooners across the world.
He’s ever so reliable and is starting to evolve in the final third, operating with an impressive swagger in north London.
6. Jeremie Frimpong
Jeremie Frimpong spent much of his youth in England and played with Jadon Sancho during the pair’s time together in Manchester City’s academy.
The Netherlands international was a former fan favourite at Celtic and took his good form over to Bayer Leverkusen, where he managed a combined 18 goals and assists en route to the Bundesliga title in 2023/24.
The Dutchman's brilliance should translate comfortably to new surroundings following his move to Liverpool.
5. Dani Carvajal
A stalwart at Real Madrid for over a decade with six Champions League crowns and four Spanish titles, Dani Carvajal will end his career as one of the most decorated defenders in football history.
His importance to Los Blancos’ success has been debated, but there’s a reason why the Spaniard garnered the trust of both Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti in Madrid.
Carvajal enjoyed his most productive season in 2023–24, winning La Liga and scoring in the Champions League final as Madrid claimed a 15th crown. He was also instrumental as Spain won Euro 2024, helping him finish fourth in the Ballon d’Or vote later that year.
4. Denzel Dumfries
The Netherlands are inundated with world-class right-backs and Denzel Dumfries might be the best—and most complete—of the lot. The flying Dutchman has benefitted from an advanced role at Inter to become one of the most devastating attacking full-backs in the world.
Boasting enviable speed, a powerful stride and the ability to shrug off opposition defenders and forwards at will, Dumfries is an exceptional all-rounder and has proven his value for club and country over recent seasons.
He’s helped Inter reach two Champions League finals during his spell with the Nerazzurri, as well as securing an impressive haul of domestic silverware in Italy.
3. Jules Koundé
Jules Koundé had been the victim of both Barcelona and France’s issues at right-back. While primarily a central defender, the former Sevilla star was forced to fill in out wide due to the absence of other options at both club and national team level.
However, Koundé has developed into a sturdy and consistent option on the right side of defence despite initially detesting the idea of being taken away from a central position.
The Frenchman has been particularly effective for Barcelona and produced countless exquisite performances as the Catalans won the domestic treble in 2024–25.
2. Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold has utterly revolutionised the concept of the modern-day defender.
Any defensive flaws are vastly outweighed by his supreme playmaking ability, with the England international capable of playing any pass at any time. His emergence into Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side was one of several factors in the Reds’ meteoric rise under their chest-pumping German boss.
Alexander-Arnold has taken his talents to record Champions League winners Real Madrid as he seeks to further fill his trophy cabinet, with Los Blancos now blessed to own one of the most transformative and exciting defenders of the century.
1. Achraf Hakimi
Achraf Hakimi’s union with Antonio Conte at Inter was nothing short of a match made in heaven. The Moroccan wing-back was the missing piece to the demanding Italian’s jigsaw as the Nerazzurri claimed the 2020–21 Scudetto with Hakimi starring.
However, he was forced to take his exploits elsewhere as Inter endured a mini exodus ahead of the 2021–22 campaign. Paris Saint-Germain came calling and Hakimi returned to playing in a back four.
Hakimi is a ridiculous athlete who boasts track speed, while his decision-making with the final pass is top notch. His attacking prowess is complemented by a sound defensive repertoire, too.
The tireless full-back was crucial to PSG finally ending their Champions League curse in 2024–25 as he scored in the semi-final and final.