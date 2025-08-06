The Best No. 10s in Soccer History—Past and Present
Few numbers in football carry the weight and wonder of the No. 10. Worn by maestros and match-winners, it’s a symbol of creativity, flair and game-changing brilliance.
The classic No. 10 doesn’t just play the game—they shape it, bending matches to their will with vision, technique and moments of pure magic. In today’s system-driven era, the role may be evolving, but the mythos remains. The great No. 10s still shine—roaming, creating and reminding us why this number became iconic in the first place.
Sports Illustrated ranks the greatest players to ever don the legendary shirt number, both past and present.
Greatest No. 10s of All Time
15. Luka Modric
In 2018, Luka Modrić ended the long-standing Ballon d’Or dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after an extraordinary season for both club and country. He clinched a third straight Champions League title with Real Madrid and led Croatia to a remarkable World Cup final appearance.
Renowned for his silky technique and pinpoint passing, Modrić was the driving force behind these successes. But the award was more than just recognition for one year—it was a tribute to a decade of consistent brilliance on both the domestic and international stages.
Modrić stands as the most decorated player in Real Madrid’s history, having amassed an astonishing 27 trophies over 12 years.
14. Kaka
Kaká’s peak years may have been brief, but at his best, he was nothing short of electrifying.
Combining height, strength, pace and exquisite technique, the Brazilian possessed a rare blend of power and elegance, especially when sprinting with the ball at his feet. Defenders seemed powerless as he sliced through them with effortless precision.
His standout 2006–07 season with AC Milan, highlighted by a commanding Champions League campaign where he finished as top scorer and lifted the trophy, earned him the coveted Ballon d’Or, cementing his place among football’s elite.
13. Dennis Bergkamp
Scorer of one of the greatest goals in football history, Dennis Bergkamp was an astonishingly gifted footballer.
The 'Non-Flying Dutchman' carved an impressive name for himself at Ajax with his quick feet and knack for the spectacular, winning multiple domestic and European trophies with the Amsterdam club before a move to Inter.
Bergkamp's spell in Milan was short but he quickly found a long-term home in north London. Signing for Arsenal in 1995 and sticking around at Highbury for over a decade, the attacking midfielder was instrumental in Arsene Wenger's swashbuckling Gunners winning three Premier League titles. The Dutchman's remarkable first touch and exceptional passing ability won him plenty of admirers.
12. Socrates
The aptly named Sócrates was more than just a footballing icon – he was a true philosopher of the game.
An embodiment of Brazil’s famed joga bonito (“play beautifully”) spirit, the legendary midfielder mesmerised fans with his effortless grace, composure on the ball and a right foot that combined power with precision.
“I see football as art,” said Sócrates, who was also a qualified medical doctor. “Today, most people see football as a competition, a confrontation, a war between two polar opposites – but to start with, it is a great form of art.”
Beautiful words from an equally beautiful footballer.
11. Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne’s body hasn't always allowed him to influence football’s biggest stages, but when fully fit, few have ever matched the Belgian’s unique blend of vision, precision and creativity in midfield.
Renowned as one of the greatest passers the game has ever seen, De Bruyne was the creative heartbeat of both club and country at his peak—slicing through defences with surgical accuracy or electrifying crowds with thunderous long-range strikes.
His contribution to Manchester City's success, both at domestic and European level, is evidenced by plans to immortalise him with a statue outside of the Etihad Stadium—285 Premier League appearances, 72 goals and 118 assists an indicator of just how important he was to the club for a decade.
10. Ronaldinho
Football was seldom as joyous as when Ronaldinho had the ball nestled at his feet. The Brazilian's sheer love of the game was infectious, with his flicks, tricks and kicks inspiring a generation of budding young footballers.
Ronaldinho peaked with Barcelona and Brazil in the early to mid-noughties, securing the 2002 World Cup before scooping the Ballon d'Or three years later. The nimble and fleet-footed South American had crowds perched on the edge of their seats throughout an illustrious career.
9. Zico
A certain Brazilian (we’ll get to him) is often hailed as his country’s greatest talent, but Zico isn’t far behind his legendary compatriot. This endlessly creative No. 10 dazzled on the international stage with his magic, even if the trophies didn’t always follow during his era.
Zico combined prolific goal-scoring with sublime creativity and remains Flamengo’s all-time top scorer with an astonishing 508 goals. With an uncanny eye for defence-splitting passes and a free-kick strike like no other, the Brazilian maestro embodied everything an elite attacking midfielder should be.
8. Alfredo Di Stefano
“I had never seen such a complete footballer,” once said 1966 World Cup winner Bobby Charlton of Alfredo Di Stéfano. “It was as though he had set up his own command centre at the heart of the game. He was as strong as he was subtle. The combination of qualities was mesmerising.”
Di Stéfano, who won the Ballon d'Or twice, had a similar impact on others fortunate enough to witness his genius in the 1950s and '60s. The Real Madrid icon was a ruthless goalscorer yet offered poise and delicateness in a shadow striker role, forming a wonderful relationship with Ferenc Puskás.
Few have been able to eclipse Di Stéfano in the years since his retirement.
7. Roberto Baggio
Setting the 1994 penalty miss in the World Cup final to one side for a moment, few footballers have been able to captivate audiences like Roberto Baggio. Synonymous with the rising prominence of Italian football during the 1980s and '90s, 'The Divine Ponytail' had the technical ability to match his luscious locks.
Baggio never left Italy across a glistening career that spanned over two decades, representing the nation's giants in Inter, Juventus and AC Milan. The trequartista was renowned for his expert creativity, ability to unlock space and capacity to dictate the tempo.
6. Michel Platini
Prior to earning a reputation as a disgraced UEFA president, Michel Platini was heralded as one of the planet's greatest footballers. The three-time Ballon d'Or winner was a trailblazer in French football, leading the way for the likes of Zinedine Zidane with his irresistible attacking performances in the No. 10 position.
An exceptional playmaker and pass master, Platini also possessed a keen eye for goal, evidenced by his nine goals at the 1984 European Championship as France claimed their first major title on the international stage.
5. Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane had the intensity of a street footballer, flair of a Brazilian and grace of a ballet dancer, attributes which made him an unstoppable force whether operating as a central midfielder or in a more advanced No. 10 function.
The Frenchman's unrivalled ability to power past incoming challenges with the perfect blend of vigour and elegance made him a sight to behold, with goals, assists and trophies all too frequent for the transformative Juventus and Real Madrid hero.
4. Johan Cruyff
A pioneer of 'Total Football' in the 1960s and '70s, few can claim to have been more transformative in the game's history than Johan Cruyff. The late icon dazzled with Ajax and Barcelona, while also carrying the weight of the Netherlands on his shoulders every two years.
Words don't do the extraordinary Dutchman justice as he proved a game-changer on and off the field over the course of his playing and managerial career, with Cruyff the conductor in some of the 20th century's most devastating and well-organised sides.
One of the great playmakers, Cruyff has left a lasting legacy.
3. Pele
Before the Lionel Messi era, the debate over football’s greatest player often revolved around Diego Maradona and Pelé. While the Brazilian legend ranks below the Argentines, there’s no denying he remains one of the sport’s most influential figures and greatest-ever players.
Pelé was one of football’s first global superstars, captivating fans with his extraordinary skill and charisma. Best known for his record-breaking success with Brazil—including three World Cup triumphs—he was a versatile forward who often operated as a second striker or classic No. 10.
Renowned for his lethal goal-scoring, dazzling dribbling and creative vision, Pelé’s brilliance helped shape the modern game and left an enduring legacy that still resonates today.
2. Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona's second strike in Argentina's 1986 World Cup quarter-final win over England is justification enough for his position in the top two. The diminutive magician weaved in and out of countless England challenges to score the greatest goal ever witnessed en route to world domination at the tournament in Mexico.
It was a goal that epitomised Maradona's strengths—close control, powerful strides, body feints, supreme calmness—and the troubled superstar, who had scored the infamous 'Hand of God' goal just four minutes earlier, further cemented his status as a titan of the game on that very day.
1. Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is not just the greatest No. 10 in football history—he’s the finest player the sport has ever seen.
The magical Argentine mesmerised fans throughout 17 remarkable seasons at Barcelona, weaving through defenders as if they were mere ghosts before finding the back of the net—a feat he achieved a record 672 times for the Catalan giants.
An eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi has lifted countless major trophies, crowned by his heroics at the 2022 World Cup. There, he scored twice in the final, guiding Argentina to their first World Cup triumph since his idol Maradona’s glory in 1986.
His genius on the pitch has set a standard that few, if any, will ever come close to matching – a true footballing legend for the ages. In fact, you could easily make a strong case for him topping our list of No. 10s as well, but for the sake of argument, we’ll leave him here – rightly placed as the greatest of all time.
Greatest Current No. 10s
5. Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes is an exceptional talent but, truth be told, will never reach the same stratosphere as the game's all-time greats.
However, that doesn't detract from his status as one of modern football's leading No. 10s. The Portuguese's ball-striking, work ethic and impressive vision have deservedly earned him the love of the Manchester United faithful, carrying the weight of a struggling team on his back almost single-handedly.
Fernandes' individual brilliance, and loyalty to the Red Devils, has come against a backdrop of absolute chaos at Old Trafford. That makes what he does on the pitch all the more remarkable, demonstrating tremendous leadership despite the contrasting opinions of one of the club's greatest ever captains, Roy Keane.
4. Cole Palmer
Cole Palmer's arrival at Chelsea wasn't particularly notable. Another £40 million splashed on young talent no longer raised eyebrows at Stamford Bridge. However, the deal can now be hailed as one of the best of the past decade, with Palmer exploding into life in the capital.
The former Manchester City academy product loves operating behind a central striker, finding pockets of space in which he can hurt opposition defences. Whether teeing up teammates or bursting the net himself, Palmer is involved more often than not when Chelsea score.
3. Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen’s dethroning of Bayern Munich in 2023–24 wouldn’t have been possible without Florian Wirtz. Long tipped for the top, the attacking midfielder has reached the elite level expected of him—and he’s done it sooner than anyone imagined.
Named Bundesliga Player of the Season after guiding Leverkusen to an unbeaten, title-winning campaign, Wirtz emerged as a relentless creator and scorer. With a slight frame and silky touch, he embodies the essence of a classic No. 10.
Now the most expensive signing in Premier League history, Wirtz begins a new chapter at Liverpool. The pressure is immense, but judging by his career so far, it’s hard to imagine him feeling it.
2. Jamal Musiala
Jamal Musiala is already one of the game’s most distinguished No. 10s, despite his youthful appearance and being only in his early twenties. The German has set the Bundesliga alight with dazzling performances, demonstrating a rare ability to beat defenders one-on-one and effortlessly find pockets of space.
The silky Bayern Munich star still has gears to discover and is poised to elevate his game even further – though his progress has been stalled for a while following a serious injury at the 2025 Club World Cup.
1. Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham’s debut season at Real Madrid was nothing short of spectacular. The English midfielder played a key role in clinching both the Champions League and La Liga titles in 2023–24, quickly establishing himself at the Santiago Bernabéu with crucial goals and match-winning performances.
His brilliance earned him third place in the 2024 Ballon d’Or voting, and although his 2024–25 campaign wasn’t quite as statistically remarkable, Bellingham remained a clutch performer, often driving Madrid forward single-handedly with relentless energy and influence in midfield.
Already a true superstar, Bellingham's finest moments are still to come.