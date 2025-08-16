Camryn Rogers Dominates Strong Field at Diamond League Meet in Poland
Camryn Rogers continued her buildup to the World Championships next month by dominating the women’s hammer throw field at a Diamond League track and field meet in Silesia, Poland on Saturday.
The 26-year-old Canadian and Cal graduate, had the three longest throws of the competition, winning with a mark of 247 feet, 4 inches (75.39 meters).
Rogers, the reigning Olympic and world champion, was nowhere close to her recent personal-best throw of 258-9 (78.88) but was not seriously challenged by a field that including two Paris Olympic finalists and 2022 world champ Brooke Andersen of the U.S.
All told, five of the world’s top seven performers this year were part of the competition but none of the others pushed Rogers. She improved to 9-1 this season and has won at her past seven meets.
“It is my second time here and I love it,” Rogers told reporters. “It is great to be appreciated in such a hammer-rich country. It was my last competition before the World Championships.”
Rogers, who won three NCAA titles at Cal and repeatedly broke the collegiate record, will compete at her third World Championships on Sept. 14 and 15 at Tokyo.
“There will be a lot of pressure, but I actually enjoy it. It energizes me and gives me strength. I love feeling nervous before a competition. It means you respect your competitors,” she said. “In Tokyo, it will be a competition for the ages.”
Krista Tervo and Silja Kosonen, Finnish throwers who were among the top six at the Paris Games, were second and third on Saturday, at 238-8 (72.74) and 237-6 (72.40), respectively.
American Rachel Richeson, third on the 2025 world list, finished fourth at 235-3 (71.70) and Andersen, the only woman to throw farther this year than Rogers, was sixth at 229-7 (69.99), nearly 10 meters off her best.
England’s Georgia Hunter Bell, who attended Cal a decade ago, finished third in a fast women’s 1,500 race. Passing four competitors down the stretch, the 31-year-old Paris bronze medalist crossed in 3:56.00.
Ethiopia’s Gouda Tsegay won in a meet-record time of 3:50.62 and Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet, the world-recordholder at both the 5,000 and 10,000, ran a personal best of 3:54.73 to secure second place.
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, the world-recordholder in the women’s 1,500 and mile, won the 3,000 in 8:07.04, the fastest time in the world in 32 years.
