Collin Morikawa and Max Homa Share 14th Place at the Masters
All four Cal alums playing Augusta National this weekend enter Sunday’s final round of the Masters among the top 25 on the leaderboard.
World No. 4 Collin Morikawa and resurgent Max Homa are tied for 14th place at 3 under, Byeong Hun An shares 21st place at minus-1 and Michael Kim checks tied for 25th at even par through 54 holes.
Rory McIlroy, aiming to finally complete a career grand slam of golf’s four majors, shot a 6-under 66 and sits atop the heap at minus-12. He has a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau and a four-stroke edge on Corey Conners.
McIlroy, the 35-year-old from from Northern Ireland, is 18 holes away from joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to win the U.S. Open, The (British) Open, PGA Championship and the Masters.
“I think I still have to remind myself that there's a long way to go, just like I said yesterday, 18 holes," the world’s second-ranked player said. "I, just as much as anyone else, know what can happen on the final day here.”
This is McIlroy’s 11th attempt at completing the Grand Slam.
Justin Rose, who led through 36 holes, shot a third-round 75 and fell to a tie for sixth place at 5 under, seven strokes back of McIlroy. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who has won twice in the past three years, carded a 72 and also shares the sixth spot at minus-5.
Morikawa, 28, who has finished in the top 10 at the Masters the past three years, is just one stroke away from that territory after a steady round of 72 that included two birdies and two bogeys.
Homa, 34, shared third place at the Masters a year ago with Morikawa, has skidded from No. 5 to No. 81 since then, has played his best golf of the year the past two days. He had three bogeys on Saturday but also four birdies and an eagle-3 on the par-5 13th hole.
An, 33, began the day at 1 over but made six birdies, including four in a row from the eighth through 11th holes, and shot a 2-under 70.
Kim, 31, shot 71 on both Thursday and Friday but managed just a 74 in the third round.
