Collin Morikawa in Contention at the Halfway Point of the Palmer Invitational
Former Cal golfer Collin Morikawa is very much in contention for his first PGA Tour victory since 2023 after a strong second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.
Morikawa had four birdies and no bogeys to finish the day with a 4-under-par 68 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida.
That leaves him at 5-under for the tournament, tied for third place with Corey Conners, a stroke behind second-place Wyndham Clark and three shots behind leader Shane Lowry, who shot 5-under on Friday and stands at 8-under heading into Saturday’s third round.
The 28-year-old Morikawa is ranked fifth in the world, and has six career PGA Tour victories and two major titles to his name. But he is looking for his first tour title since the 2023 Zozo Championship.
There is plenty incentive to perform well in this event, which pays $4 million to the winner.
Another Cal alumnus, Michael Kim, who has finished in the top 15 in his past four events, had another good round on Friday. He fired a 3-under-par 69 and stands at even par for the tournament, which ties him for 19th place, eight shots off the lead.
Kim started with birdies on four of his first five holes, but a double-bogey on No. 9 halted his momentum.
A third former Cal golfer in the field, Byeong Hun An, shot a 1-under 71 on Friday, and he is just one stroke behind Kim at 1 over par for two rounds.
Former Golden Bears golfer Max Homa continued his recent tailspin, missing the cut for the third time in his last three events despite shooting a 2-under-par 70 on Friday.
