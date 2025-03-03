Cal Looks Like a No. 7 or 8 Seed in Women's NCAA Tournament
Cal heads into this week’s ACC women’s basketball tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, with a berth in the NCAA tournament virtually locked up. The Bears’ mission now is to win a few games in the conference tournament to improve their seeding.
The Golden Bears (24-7, 12-6 ACC) are one of eight or nine ACC teams that seem headed for the NCAA tournament, and Cal looks like it would be a No. 7 or 8 seed if the 68-team field were selected today.
ESPN’s latest Bracketology by Charlie Crème, which was posted on Monday, has Cal as a No. 8 seed, the same seeding given to the Golden Bears at the Her Hoop Stats website, also posted Monday.
The Athletic’s NCAA tournament projections posted on Friday has Cal pegged as a No. 7 seed and that was before the Bears defeated Miami 82-63 on Sunday. Beating the Hurricanes probably didn’t boost the Bears’ seeding, because Miami is just 14-15 with a NET ranking of 85.
Cal’s NET ranking is 38 as of March 3, and the Bears can improve that and its NCAA tournament seeding with a strong showing this week.
As the No. 7 seed in the ACC tournament, Cal has a first-round bye and would play its first game on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's first-round game between No. 10 seed Virginia (16-14, 8-10 ACC) and No. 15 seed Pitt (13-18, 5-13 ACC). Cal beat both those teams during the regular season, knocking off Virginia 76-70 in Charlottesville, Virginia, on February 20, and defeating Pitt 84-53 in Berkeley on February 2.
If Cal gets past that opening game, it would face second-seeded Norte Dame in the quarterfinals. on Friday The Irish, who are ranked sixth in this week’s AP poll, are still in the running for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, but they lost two of their final three regular-season games. Notre Dame beat Cal by 39 points (91-52) when the teams met in South Bend, Indiana, on February 9, so the Bears would need to be much better this time to have a chance.
Cal is unranked in this week's AP top-25 and beating Notre Dame might improve the Bears’ NCAA tournament seeding, although a loss to the Irish probably would not hurt Cal.
Cal might have preferred to be the No. 8 seed, because the Bears’ quarterfinal opponent would have been top-seeded North Carolina State, a team Cal beat 78-71 back on January 9 in Berkeley.
Here’s a look at how three sites project the seeding of ACC teams in the NCAA tournament:
ESPN (Charlie Crème, posted March 3)
ACC teams in -- 8
Notre Dame – No. 2 seed
North Carolina State – No. 2 seed
Duke – No. 3 seed
North Carolina – No. 4 seed
Florida State – No. 6 seed
Louisville – No. 7 seed
Cal – No. 8 seed
Georgia Tech – No. 9 seed
Virginia Tech – First Four Out
.
Her Hoop Stats (Megan Gauder, posted March 3)
ACC Teams In – 9
Notre Dame – No. 2 seed
North Carolina State – No. 2 seed
Duke – No. 3 seed
North Carolina – No. 4 seed
Florida State – No. 6 seed
Louisville – No. 7 seed
Cal – No. 8 seed
Georgia Tech – No. 9 seed
Virginia Tech – No. 11 seed
.
The Athletic (Mark Schindler, posted February 28)
ACC Teams In – 9
Notre Dame – No. 2 seed
North Carolina State – No. 2 seed
Duke – No. 3 seed
North Carolina – No. 3 seed
Florida State – No. 6 seed
Cal – No. 7 seed
Louisville – No. 8 seed
Georgia Tech – No. 8 seed
Virginia Tech – No. 11 seed.
Recent articles:
Cal Women Get 24th Win, Finish 16-1 at Home
Cal Alum Michael Kim Barely Misses PGA Victory
Cal Men Clinch Spot in ACC Tournament by Beating Boston College
Kicker-Punter Erik Peters Commits to Cal for 2025
Nohl Williams, Marcus Harris, Craig Woodson, Teddye Buchanan have good days at the Combine
Follow California Golden Bears on SI on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport