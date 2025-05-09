Collin Morikawa, Max Homa Both Top-10 After 2 Rounds at Truist
Cal grads Collin Morikawa and Max Homa both reside in the top 10 after two days of the $20 million Truist Championship at Philadelphia.
Morikawa, ranked fourth in the world, shot an even-par 70 in the second-round after carding a 63 on Thursday. He is tied for fourth, along with defending champion Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, all at 7 under par.
Homa, who has fallen to No. 74 in the world barely a year after he ascended to No. 5, fired a 68 on Friday and is tied for 10th at 6 under through 36 holes.
Keith Mitchell held onto the lead he established in the first round when he broke the course record with a 9-under 61. He followed that with a 67 and is has a one-stroke lead with a 12-under score.
Shane Lawry is second at 11 under and Sepp Straka is third at minus-10.
Sunday’s winner will take home $3.6 million.
The tournament, usually held at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, NC, was moved to Philadelphia because Quail Hollow is host next week to the PGA Championship. Golfers are playing the Wissahickon Course at the Philadelphia Cricket Club this week.
Morikawa played bogey-free golf in the opening round to also better the existing course record of 65. On Friday he mixed four birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey to wind up with a 70.
Homa had five birdies on Friday to overcome a single bogey along with a double-bogey on the par-4 10th hole.
Byeong Hun An, who played one season at Cal, shot a second-round 71 and is tied for 43rd place at 2 under.
Cal grad Michael Kim sits at 71st in the 72-player field at 4 over after posting a 72 for the second day in a row.
There is not cut after two rounds at the Truist.
