Ex-Cal Golfer Michael Kim Cards Bogey-Free 67 at the Travelers
Michael Kim fired a bogey-free round of 67 in the third round of the Travelers Championship and was tied for 25th along with fellow Cal alum Beyong Hun An after completing play Saturday.
Some players still were on the TPC River Highlands course at Cromwell, CT, when the four ex-Cal golfers had completed third-round play. This story will be updated.
Kim and An are 4 under par through 54 holes, well back of Tommy Fleetwood, who was minus-15 after an eagle on the 13th hole. Russell Henley, who had eight birdies through his first 16 holes, and Keegan Bradley were three back at minus-12 and tied for second.
Cal grad Collin Morikawa, the world’s fourth-ranked player, shot a 69 on Saturday and was at 3 under par and tied for 33rd place. Max Homa was at even par and tied for 46th place through three rounds after a 71.
Few golfers in the field were having a rougher day than world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who had part of a three-way tie for the lead at 9 under par after two rounds. Scheffler opened the day with a triple-bogey and had a double bogey on the eighth hole on his way to a 4-over 39 on the front nine.
Kim, 31, owns just one career victory on the PGA Tour and is ranked No. 56 in the world. He had birdies on Nos. 5, 6 and 13. An, 33 years old and ranked No. 49, is still chasing his first win on the tour. Birdies on 15 an 16 boosted his standing through three rounds.
Morikawa was 3 under for the day with six birdies and three bogeys until a double-bogey 6 on the par-4 17th hole. He trailed his two Cal compatriots for a stroke.
Homa shot 71 for the second day in a row after opening the event Thursday with a 2-under 68.
