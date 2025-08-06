Is Collin Morikawa Up to the `Grind' of the FedEx Cup Playoffs?
Collin Morikawa called the FedEx Cup playoffs “a grind,” and the three-week, season-ending event begins Thursday with the St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis.
The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings — minus No. 2 Rory McIlroy (more on that later) — will play this week before the field is cut to 50 for the BMW Championship at Owings Mills, Maryland. From there, the 30 players in the standings will compete at the Tour Championship in Atlanta for the FedEx Cup title.
Morikawa finished second at the 2024 FedEx Cup final, with a 22-under score that was best in the field. Scottie Scheffler took home the $25 million first prize because his minus-10 starting score gave him a final score of 30 under par, compared with minus-26 for Morikawa.
The format including starting strokes has been abandoned this year, with every player beginning at even par and the Tour Championship winner determined strictly by the lowest 72-hole score.
Morikawa, who tees off Thursday at 10:05 a.m. PT, hopes to rediscover the rhythm that allowed him to come so close to the FedEx Cup title a year ago. He is No 6 in the official world golf rankings but enters this three-week gauntlet at just No. 19 in the FedEx Cup standings.
“Where I’m at, where I’m sitting, you’ve got to make sure you survive and advance,” he told the Golf Channel this week.
Actually, Morikawa is safe for at least a week. Every player from No. 24 and above has mathematically clinched a spot in the top 50 and a berth at the BMW, according to NBC Sports.
But to continue through to eventually reach Atlanta, Morikawa will have to smooth out his game.
He missed the cut at his two more recent events — the Scottish Open and the Open Championships at Royal Portrush — and hasn’t won since October 2023.
Starting this week, the stakes are higher.
“Every shot matters because it comes down to points, it comes down to a shot,” he said. “You just can’t be willing to give out any of that because at the end of the day you want to make it to the end.”
Morikawa will be assisted by his fifth different caddie since April, when he parted ways with long-time sidekick J.J. Jakovac. Since then, he has used Joe Greiner, former Cal teammate KK Limbhasut and veteran European caddie Billy Foster, who worked both tournaments in Scotland.
He is now going with Mark Urbanek, who spent five years carrying the bag for Tony Finau.
Scheffler is the favorite to defend his title — listed at +280 by DraftKings Sportsbook. Xander Schauffele is second in the odds at +1800, with Morikawa at +3000 and fellow Cal grad Michael Kim at +17000.
Kim, who goes off at 9:20 a.m. PT on Thursday, is No. 35 in the FedEx Cup standings and needs to finish in at least a two-way tie for 20th place this weekend to advance, per NBC Sports.
Missing from the field is McIlroy, who is ranked No. 2 and is using a loophole in the rules to bypass this week. He already is assured a spot at the BMW event so there is no urgency for him to show up at Memphis. Officials are not happy.
"Very concerned,” said Peter Mainati, a player director on the PGA Tour Policy Board. ”I think there is stuff in the works (to keep it from happening again) and I'll leave it at that.”
RYDER CUP LOOMS: The next three weeks have a secondary but significant subplot for Morikawa. Although most golf experts believe he will be selected to the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Course in Farmington, NY, in late September, Morikawa is not a lock to be invited.
And he knows it.
“At the end of the day, great golf takes care of itself. I know I haven’t done that and I’ve made it harder on myself,” Morikawa said. “I feel like I bring something to that team that no one else can.”
Morikawa has exceled in past international team competition, helping the U.S. split the 2021 and ’23 Ryder Cups and sweep the 2022 and ’24 Presidents Cups.
“Obviously, a huge, huge goal is to make that team. I want to be there. I want to be representing the red, white and blue,” he said. “I’ve done it in the past and there’s no other feeling like it.
“I’ve got some work to do. But it’s proving to myself that I’m the golfer I know I can be. The game’s feeling a little bit better and hopefully we can put it together for three weeks.”
