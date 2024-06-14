Cal Sports Report

Max Homa Misses the Cut at U.S. Open; Collin Morikawa in Jeopardy

It was rough sledding for most golfers at Pinehurst No. 2 - even Scottie Scheffler was in danger of missing the cut

Jeff Faraudo

Max Homa chips out of a bunker on Friday.
Max Homa chips out of a bunker on Friday. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
It’s been a rough Friday at the 124th U.S. Open for three Cal golfers.

Max Homa, ranked 10th in the world, began the day at 1-over par and tied for 34th place. But he carded five bogeys over the first 12 holes of the second round and finished with a 5-over 75, leaving him at plus-6 and beyond the plus-3 cut line at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, NC.

Collin Morikawa, a two-time major winner and ranked No. 7 in the world, was 3-over for the day through 11 holes and barely inside the cut line at plus-3. He had three bogeys and no birdies entering his final seven holes.

Byeong Hun An, who played one season at Cal more than decade ago, was tied for 87th after shooting a 74 on Thursday. A triple-bogey seven on the second hole started him off poorly and An was at plus-4 through eight holes.

Even World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, winner of five tournaments this season, labored through Friday. He posted a 4-over 74 and was at plus-5 and tied for 68th place with about half the field still on the course.

Tiger Woods also was scrambling to make the cut, at plus 2 through 12 holes and 6 over for the tournament.

Patrick Cantlay and Ludvig Aberg, both still with nearly half their round to complete Friday, shared the lead at minus-5.

This story will be updated.

Jeff Faraudo

JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

