Max Homa Misses the Cut at U.S. Open; Collin Morikawa in Jeopardy
It’s been a rough Friday at the 124th U.S. Open for three Cal golfers.
Max Homa, ranked 10th in the world, began the day at 1-over par and tied for 34th place. But he carded five bogeys over the first 12 holes of the second round and finished with a 5-over 75, leaving him at plus-6 and beyond the plus-3 cut line at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, NC.
Collin Morikawa, a two-time major winner and ranked No. 7 in the world, was 3-over for the day through 11 holes and barely inside the cut line at plus-3. He had three bogeys and no birdies entering his final seven holes.
Byeong Hun An, who played one season at Cal more than decade ago, was tied for 87th after shooting a 74 on Thursday. A triple-bogey seven on the second hole started him off poorly and An was at plus-4 through eight holes.
Even World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, winner of five tournaments this season, labored through Friday. He posted a 4-over 74 and was at plus-5 and tied for 68th place with about half the field still on the course.
Tiger Woods also was scrambling to make the cut, at plus 2 through 12 holes and 6 over for the tournament.
Patrick Cantlay and Ludvig Aberg, both still with nearly half their round to complete Friday, shared the lead at minus-5.
This story will be updated.