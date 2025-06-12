Minnesota Assistant Geralen Stack-Eaton Named Cal Women's Gymnastics Coach
Cal announced on Thursday that Minnesota assistant coach Geralen Stack-Eaton has been named the new head coach of the Golden Bears’ women’s gymnastics team, and she will have a lot to live up to.
Stack-Eaton replaces Justin Howell and Elisaberth Crandall-Howell, who built the Bears into a national powerhouse but left Cal last month to become the co-head coaches at Clemson.
The Golden Bears reached the NCAA tournament every year since Howell became head coach in 2012 (NCAA tournament was canceled in 2020). The Bears were the NCAA runner-up in 2024, and they were the ACC champions this past season when Howell and Crandall-Howell were named conference co-head coaches of the year. They were WCGA national co-head coaches of the year in 2023.
Stack-Eaton has no head coaching experience, but she was an outstandings gymnast. Alabama was NCAA team champion in 2011 and 2012 when Stack-Eaton competed for the Crimson Tide, and she was named NCAA Gymnast of the Year in 2012. She won the NCAA floor exercise championship in 2011 and took the balance beam title in 2012.
Stack-Eaton was a Minnesota assistant coach the past 11 seasons. The Gophers finished third in the Big Ten this past season and won the conference title in 2021. The last time Minnesota qualified for the NCAA tournament was 2022, when the Gophers finished sixth, their highest NCAA finish in school history.
Stack-Eaton was Minnesota’s primary floor exercise coach and choreographer, and the Gophers placed second in the country on floor exercise in 2022.
"I'm extremely honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead Cal women's gymnastics, and I'd like to sincerely thank Cal Athletics, Jim Knowlton, and (executive senior associate athletics director) Josh Hummel for their trust and support," Stack-Eaton said in a statement provided by Cal. "This program embodies excellence — blending a world-class education with an elite athletic experience — and I'm proud to be part of its continued tradition of success. My coaching philosophy is rooted in mentorship, empowerment, and high-level performance. I look forward to guiding each student-athlete to reach their full potential, pursue ambitious goals, and grow as confident leaders on and off the competition floor. Together, we'll build on Cal's incredible legacy and shape a future defined by passion, unity, and championship-level achievement."
