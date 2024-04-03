2025 Safety Dyllon Williams Locks In Cincinnati Bearcats Official Visit
TUNNEL HILL — It’s nearly official visit season as the class of 2025 take visits to find their college homes.
One of the newest members to the official visitor list is Dyllon Williams, an unranked safety from Demopolis High School in Demopolis, Alabama. He is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defender.
He is set to visit the Bearcats on June 6th-June 9th.
“What I look forward to the most is getting a more in-depth view of the college and seeing what the school is about,” Williams said to Bearcats Talk. “It’s (Cincinnati) a special place that has a great culture and is steadily improving with their facility and team.”
The talented defensive back talked about how big of a factor this visit could play in the long run.
“It plays a big factor! They are building on a solid foundation and are heading in a good direction," Williams said. “Coach (Tyson) Veidt and Coach Cass (Simmons). My relationship with them is great. They have a great personality and they are motivated and they see the program being a top team in the nation.”
