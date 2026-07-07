Baba Miller 'Really Happy' in NBA Home That 'Understands' His Game

Out of the draft cycle frying pan and into the NBA Summer League fire for Baba Miller. Cincinnati's first NBA Draft pick this decade is on the west coast for the start of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers and held a full media session before he starts playing Summer League games this month.

Miller went to the Clippers with the 36th pick in last month's draft, making him the first Bearcats draft pick since Jacob Evans III in 2018.

"It was great, just knowing that I was going to be able to have a chance to be on an NBA team was crazy, and especially the Clippers, a great organization," Miller told the media in a scrum. "I came here, worked out, got to meet the front office, and I feel like I was just really happy that I was able to go somewhere where I feel like they understand what I can bring to the team and who I can become eventually, and they believe in me. So I'm really happy."

Miller is a do-it-all talent who largely didn't go in the first round due to his jumpshooting. The 6-foot-11 star posted a 29% mark from deep in college on 279 attempts. He shot just 19% last season but still became the first Bearcat since Oscar Robertson to lead the team in points, rebounds, and assists across a full season.

The ceiling is very high for Miller if his shooting starts to follow other parts of his well-rounded game.

It would be awesome to see him stick in the league for a full second contract, which hasn't happened for a UC player since Lance Stephenson carved out a 10-plus year career at the beginning of the last decade. Running the floor and pushing the pace with his strong handle will go a long way to staying in the sport's top level.

"I feel like that came pretty early," Miller said about his ball-handling abilities being so strong for his size. "I started playing the wing when I was probably like 14-15, and from then on until college I kind of played on the perimeter, and then when I got to college was where I kind of started playing inside again, playing more of the big, and I feel like kind of just translated into a role at Cincinnati, where I was able to do both, kind of handle the ball, playmake for my teammates, and at the same time still be able to guard different positions, set pick and rolls, be a lob threat, run the rim.

"So I feel like everywhere I've been, I kind of picked up on stuff, and it's helped me become who I am today."

Check out the full media session with Miller below:

LA Clippers second-round rookie Baba Miller’s full media availability at practice ahead of the team’s Summer League opener on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/Po2U7E5NRB — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) July 6, 2026

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