Former Bearcats Stalwart Guard Signing to Play in NBA Summer League

Day Day Thomas is getting a shot at the sport's highest level. The former Cincinnati Bearcats basketball stalwart guard is on the Boston Celtics NBA Summer League roster as those games get ready to tip off over the next few days.

Thomas spent the past three seasons at Cincinnati and was one of the main stars on the team this decade. He just finished a campaign starting all 33 contests while ranking third on the team with 11.5 points per game and second on the team with 3.5 assists per game. He was a sharpshooter down the stretch of his career, and that will likely be the best way for him to crack an NBA G League roster this fall when those teams get finalized.

Thomas connected on a team-high 72 made threes and paced the team with an 88.5% free throw percentage this past season. He also ranked second on the team with 32 steals and third with 17 blocked shots. The guard can dial into that deep shot and just forget about the mid-range in the NBA. He shot 37% from the floor last season, but a strong 38.3% from deep.

Wes Miller highlighted his fun journey with Thomas at the end of both their final seasons with Cincinnati this past March.

“They are what coaching is about. The old school way. What I said about Day Day [Thomas], I could say about Jizzle [James," Miller noted. "He stuck with it and wanted to be here. We have been through a lot together, with a lot of adversity. Again, the most rewarding part of coaching is to do that with young people and watch them grow up and know your program is helping them in their growth process. As a coach, you’re a part of that in some small way. They are starting to play better basketball more consistently, and not just individually, but as a team. When they came here, we were going into the Big 12, and that was the vision. To be able to put together, game after game, night after night. We have been able to do that for a short time, and we have another opportunity on Saturday.”

Check out the announcement from 247Sports' Dushawn London below:

🏀 Former Cincinnati Bearcats PG Day Day Thomas will play in the NBA Summer League for the Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/tVuQSfCEgU — The Bearcat Bunch (@bearcatbunch) July 3, 2026

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