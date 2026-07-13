Baba Miller Turns Heads Across NBA Summer League Debut Weekend

Baba Miller is turning heads early on in the NBA Summer League circuit.

The former Cincinnati Bearcat notched a nice stat line for the Clippers on Sunday night in a 104-82 win over the Jazz. Miller posted 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor. He also had 12 points, five rebounds and one assist in a 91-85 debut loss to the Kings earlier in the weekend.

Strong, efficient outings for the long Spaniard, who is starting to find his footing in these exhibition setups. Miller went 2-of-3 from deep as well on Sunday, including this nasty long-range triple.

Baba Miller from the LOGO!! 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/Y5sPeCs9dX — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 13, 2026

That stat line, and growing confidence from three, is just another notch in the belt for Miller, who led all Bearcats in scoring, rebounding, and assists this past season.

Early Impact

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) reacts to hitting a shot and drawing a foul in the second half of the NCAA Basketball game between Louisville Cardinals and Cincinnati Bearcats at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Nov. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Miller was the 36th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and is trying to be the first Bearcat this decade to play multiple seasons in the league.

"My versatility in general," Miller said to the NBA Draft on SI this summer, about what he brings to the league. "I feel like I can affect the game in a lot of different ways on both ends. I feel like just giving teams the ability to do different things on offense and on defense. Whether it's defensive schemes, like switching, guarding different positions, being able to rebound the ball at a high level, and having the ability to push in transition, [make plays] for my teammates, run without the ball in space. To make my teammates better. Those are the main things that I can bring immediately to an NBA team."

Miller can be fed good looks or create them himself. All of that will continue to slot in naturally across these two weeks of Summer League and into the season.

"I feel like that came pretty early," Miller said last week about his ball-handling abilities being so strong for his size. "I started playing the wing when I was probably like 14-15, and from then on until college I kind of played on the perimeter, and then when I got to college was where I kind of started playing inside again, playing more of the big, and I feel like kind of just translated into a role at Cincinnati, where I was able to do both, kind of handle the ball, play make for my teammates, and at the same time still be able to guard different positions, set pick and rolls, be a lob threat, run the rim."

Check out more highlights from Miller's action below:

¡¡VAMOOOOOS, Baba Miller!! 🇪🇸



Baba to the rim with AUTHORITY and takes the and-one! 💪 pic.twitter.com/swhzxZtV2N — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 13, 2026

Alley-oop time in Vegas!



Sean Pedulla ➡️ Baba Miller finish! 😤 pic.twitter.com/TDXUix0llh — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 13, 2026

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