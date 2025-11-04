Wes Miller and More Discuss Season-Opening Win Over Western Carolina
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats basketball squad rolled over Western Carolina 94-63 on Monday night to open the 2025-26 season.
Wes Miller and a few stars like Baba Miller and Shon Abaev spoke to media after the game. Miller had the latest update on defensive maven Sencire Harris, who injured his wrist in the game.
"I don't have much of one other than it was a wrist thing," Miller said about Harris. "Happened in the first half when he went to the rim and tried to jam it. We recruited him because I think the things that the way that he plays the game, the way that he competes, is something that our staff and myself completely identify with. And then I feel like our fans, this community, are going to identify with the way that he approaches it. He's a very, very key piece to this team. And you know, we need him. We need him to be healthy, because he's going to be very important to the things that we're trying to do.
Cincinnati will try get him healthy before next week's home clash against Dayton to continue that heated rivalry.
Some of the stuff tonight you feel great about and others you don't," Miller said about the general performance.
UC's next game is this Friday at 7 p.m. ET against Georgia State. Check out the full comments from Miller and his players below:
