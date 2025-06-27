‘They Have An Interest’—Arsenal Linked Again to Expensive England Winger
Arsenal reportedly remain interested in signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, but a deal for the England winger will extremely difficult to complete.
Mikel Arteta is known to be keen to bolster in a number of positions in attack, including at striker, where Newcastle hitman Alexander Isak is a dream target. The Swede’s price tag—reportedly sitting at £150 million ($205.9 million)—is enough to end their chances of a deal, however.
Newcastle are reluctant to part ways with any of their big names after an impressive season which brought Champions League qualification and Carabao Cup glory, and BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel expects the Magpies to hold firm over Gordon as well.
“I think Anthony Gordon is another one that they have an interest in,” Mokbel told Latte Firm. “Again, I’ve had that from a very good source, and I’ve had that kind of backed up as well by other good sources.
“But he just signed a new contract at Newcastle towards the start of last season, so that, again, will be difficult. And I think if Newcastle were to sell one of their crown jewels this summer, that whole project almost falls apart. They’ve made the Champions League. They’ve won that trophy they desperately wanted. For them to then go and sell one of their best players, it doesn’t make sense.”
Indeed, rather than cash in on their biggest names, Newcastle are expected to invest in the squad this summer. Isak could be offered the largest contract in club history, while there will be similar desire to keep hold of Gordon after an impressive season under Eddie Howe.
Previous reports have suggested it would take as much as £100 million ($117 million) to convince Newcastle to sell Gordon this summer.
Clearly aware of the difficulties that would come with a move for Gordon, Arsenal have drawn up a long list of attacking targets. Athletic Club’s Nico Williams was known to be among the top options but the Spain international is only looking to join Barcelona as it stands. Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is another ambitious target.
Arsenal’s need for a new star forward is not urgent, with Gabriel Martinelli the preferred starter, although Bayern Munich are known to have looked at the Brazil international after failing with their own move for Williams.