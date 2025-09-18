Bearcats Basketball Battling SEC Team in Exhibition Matchup Next Month
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are taking on John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks in a preseason scrimmage next month. Arkansas released its full non-conference schedule this week and has the exhibition with UC scheduled for Oct. 24 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
It should mirror the exhibition that UC held last year at home against Ohio State. UC head coach Wes Miller did not offer comment on any exhibitions during his press conference this week, but he is excited to get rolling with his new team.
Day Day Thomas is the only part of the 2024-25 rotation returning for this season.
"What we do have is Day Day," Miller said about the player leadership hierarchy in college basketball getting washed away by the transfer portal. "And I think that's rare that he's in year three. He's a fifth-year college player. He'll be a three-year Big 12 player. He understands what it means to play at Cincinnati. He understands playing in the Big 12, and he has the right values and character internally.
"And so the team respects him, the coaching staff respects him. And so we do have that. So there'll be years in college basketball that you won't have that anymore. And we may not have it in the old school sense, but we have it with Day Day, and I think that's been pretty good from a coaching standpoint. I'm proud of that."
The Bearcats' official first game is scheduled for Nov. 3 at Fifth Third Arena.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk