Wes Miller Addresses Worst Loss Of His Tenure At Home To Eastern Michigan
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati got walked all over by the Eastern Michigan Eagles 64-54 on Wednesday night to enter the Holiday gap between games with a huge thud. EMU was ranked 237th on KenPom entering the night and easily represents the worst-ranked team to beat the Bearcats at home under Wes Miller
"We're very much aware of the things that we have to do," Miller said about why the talent isn't matching the team's result. "You get into these stretches, which is part of this time of year where you're playing games every other day, it's hard to kind of dive in and correct, but we talked about it after the Louisville game.
"We're up in the office late at night, that night as a staff, and there's a number of things we got to do to to become a better offensive team that I think we can help them with as a staff, but we haven't had time to make those adjustments with three games in five days, but with some practice time this weekend, we'll start attacking that. We'll have more time next week as well."
It was a massive upset, with EMU entering the game around 20-1 underdogs on the betting moneyline depending on the sportsbook. They destroyed UC's offense with great zone defense.
Cincinnati hasn't suffered a loss this bad at home since the Monmouth fall in 2021. Miller addressed the situation with his team posting a season-low 54 points.
"Adversity strikes, not the way we wanted it to, and certainly disappointed, but now we got to handle it the right way, and that means that we have to not accept it, we have to learn from it, and we have to become a better team because of it. And that'll be, that'll be our approach."
The next matchup is against Tarleton State at home on Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk