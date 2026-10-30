Cincinnati Bearcats 2026 Position Preview: Shooting Guard

Outside of the odd upset win last season, overall, the Cincinnati Bearcats still finished with a malnourishing 18-15 record that saw them stay far away from the big dance.

“Every game is so important," CValhoun said this week Every game is measured. Every possession is measured. We want our guys to play every possession and make the right play. You’re going to be judged at the end of the year on how you play basketball. I think you have to be on top of your game. Every team can beat you and every team presents different challenges.

"You have to take the strengths of the other teams away. It changes every game. That’s the beautiful thing about coaching and scouting and I absolutely love it. I’m excited to do that with this group.”

However, incoming head coach Jerrod Calhoun is here to change that, and today marks the second look at the Bearcats roster, with a focus on the shooting guards, which leaves us with Akai Fleming and Trevian Carson.

How Does Each Shooting Guard Fit?

Oct 7, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Trevian Carson (0) grabs a rebound against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half during the 2026 CareSource Invitational at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevian Carson: Carson spent his first two seasons of college ball playing at the JUCO level before making the jump to North Dakota State for one year. In his sole season with the Bison, Carson averaged 11.9 points per game 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals.

Carson played in all 35 games of the 2025-26 season, while also notching a stellar 48% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with a season high of 29 in a win over Drake.

Akai Fleming: Fleming hails from Georgia Tech, where the now-sophomore established himself as a rising star in the sport. Last season, Fleming notched 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on a 37.3% clip from the field, which factored in 32.9% from beyond the arc.

Who Is Likely To Get The Starting Gig?

Mar 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Akai Fleming (0) plays defense against the California Golden Bears during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming it is just these two fighting for the spot, there is a clear winner in Fleming. Alas, Calhoun will use a big mix of players at two spot all season, so some of the wings on the roster could be in this spot at times.

While the ACC from last season won’t be as strong as the Big 12 this year, Fleming managed to be a bright spot in a desolate Yellow Jacket team, and if the Bearcats want to keep him around long-term, it may take them putting trust in him from the jump.

This should by no means signify that Carson is going to be a non-factor. Carson has the opportunity to come off the bench and play key minutes while also being a leader in a locker room patched together by transfers in year one under Calhoun.

Overall Grade: B+

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