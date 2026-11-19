Cincinnati dominated Youngstown State 91-54 on Wednesday night to keep the momentum rolling against in-state teams.

UC is now 4-0 all-time against the Penguins and faces another projected Quad IV opponent on Sunday in UMass-Lowell. It's a nice tune-up week for Cincinnati, and they got just that as 12 players logged at least five minutes in the game and three logged at least 12 points.

Tyler Tejada (21 points, five rebounds) and MJ Collins (14 points) spearheaded the scoring at home.

On the other end, UC played great defense again (38% FG rate allowed) after entering the game ranked 19th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom; Cincinnati also checked in at 23rd in turnover percentage (24.2%), 33rd in steal percentage (14.1%) and 34th in block percentage (16.2%).

They flashed all those skills against the Penguins.

"Quit being nice," Jerrod Calhoun said going into halftime. "Got to play mean. Got to play angry. Got to play for your teammate, right? Help each other while you're on the court and dominate possessions. Quit scoreboard watching."

Complete Outing

Nov 18, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard MJ Collins Jr. (2) shoots against the Youngstown State Penguins in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati started Elijah Perryman (Four points, tied career-high 10 assists) over Tylen Riley (15 points, five assists), and whatever needed to be said about focusing on this important non-conference stretch has been said.

Riley and the whole team had a lot of fun in this one, tossing lobs and dominating from start to finish.

The Bearcats defended with a fervor and rebounded the ball about as well as they have all season to show how much they wanted to blow away YSU. They didn't light things up from outside, but stayed super efficient around the rim and attacked the paint well against the 260th-ranked team on Bart Torvik.

It's exactly what they should've done entering the game favored by 27.5 points. Cincinnati's 93rd-ranked effective field goal rate allowed will go down after this one, flashing a very sound jump-shooting defense.

Cincinnati played very tight but only fouled 14 times and is rounding into great form on that end ahead of next week's important holiday trip to face Georgia and Boston College. They also dialed up nearly 30 assists.

The Bearcats have one more tune-up with this group on Sunday and can keep raising the free-throw bar along the way from 69% entering this game (15-of-17 on Wednesday).

Player Of The Game: Tyler Tejada

The aggressive forward continued his nice scoring run of late with a lot of great attacks on the rim.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound veteran has been the second-most impactful player on the team so far behind Myles Colvin, and he will take that crown if things keep going at this rate.

Tejada shot 8-of-13 from the field and picked great spots to attack the basket after raining from deep against Dayton. He was one of the most impactful rebounders as well in the great team showing on that end and will be a huge factor on this roster all season long.

"The game plan coming in was to stop on defense and run in transition," Tejada said on ESPN+. "I feel like once we started getting flowing in the second half, getting stops, running out, throwing lobs, and getting a lot of fast-break points, I think that's what broke the game open for us."

UC has a few days before facing another bottom-125 team in UMass-Lowell on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

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