Scott Satterfield is firmly on the hot seat heading into the final two games of the Cincinnati Bearcats football season, and there may be nothing he can do to get off it. On3's Pete Nakos hammered home the heat this past weekend.

UC is 5-5 after starting 4-0 this year and has taken zero meaningful steps forward in four years under Satterfield. The program hasn't won a November game since 2023 and likely has one more chance to get a bowl appearance secured this weekend before being massive underdogs in the road season finale at BYU.

Time may already be up for Satterfield, but he and the whole team are going to keep fighting as slight betting favorites against Colorado this week.

The veteran coach has faced a tough schedule this season, but his teams have never shown consistent improvement throughout the year at Cincinnati, and he has just three wins against .500 or better Power Conference teams in his tenure.

"They came back really good on Sunday. Good, positive attitude, ready to go for the start of this week," Satterfield said about the response amidst four losses in the past five games. "I thought yesterday's walkthrough was really good. That's that's what you want from the guys to be able to be eager to get back and get get back to work. And they were that way. This is an enjoyable team to be around. We got a bunch of good guys that I think everybody enjoys working with, our coaches, and then I think the players enjoy each other as well.



"They care about each other, and I think that's certainly a positive for this year's team, but at times we just haven't been good enough. As I said, just mentioned there earlier. It's hard to overcome some of those things when you're playing some of these teams."

At 11-23 overall in the Big 12 and 1-13 in November, no one can meaningfully expect that to improve in a fifth year or more. Teams turn around very quickly in the modern NIL era. Cincinnati has not improved fast enough and has never fielded a total defense under Satterfield ranked inside the top-80 nationally.

He got to pick his new defensive coordinator this offseason in Kenny Woody, and the defense has arguably never been worse (118th in EPA/play allowed, 130th in success rate allowed this season).

Satterfield's contract buyout should be very easy to swallow for Cincinnati and allow them to start a new path for the program.

According to X user Codiki, the buyout is only a max hit to UC of a little over $5 million. That max only hits in full if Satterfield does not coach again as a coordinator or head coach at the FBS level. Every dollar he makes in a new job scenario offsets an equal buyout dollar amount.

It's peanuts compared to the eight-figure buyouts facing other programs around the country. On top of that low figure, it can be spread out over the rest of the decade in payments. That sum is payable “in equal monthly installments over twice the remaining contract term” according to the contract language.

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Satterfield has represented the program well as a person and leader, but you have to win more than this at a place like Cincinnati, and there haven't been enough of those moments since Luke Fickell left in 2022.

Cincinnati gets its latest chance to earn bowl eligibility on Saturday at noon ET against Colorado.

Buckle up #Bearcats fans I have some interesting news in the light of the Wes Miller buyout situation



Point Blank: Scott Satterfield better win this year and meet expectations or he’s going to be gone. That mutual buyout is likely less than 2 million.



Here’s how



The same… pic.twitter.com/LB4oWVBskI — Codiki (@codiki) April 1, 2026

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