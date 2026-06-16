Last season, the Cincinnati Bearcats averaged just 17.3 bench points per game. That was good for No. 285 in the nation. First-year head coach Jerrod Calhoun is looking to improve those numbers with one of the nation’s most efficient freshmen from last season, Eric Mahaffey.

Mahaffey’s History So Far

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Akron Zips guard Eric Mahaffey (4) reacts after a play in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While some freshmen shy away from the ball in their first season, often afraid of making mistakes, Mahaffey opted for an unconventional approach by grabbing the game by the neck. In Mahaffey’s only season at Akron, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 7.8 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on a magnificent 53% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Mahaffey notched double-digit points 11 times last season, including a career-high of 20 against Iona, which saw him go 8-of-9 from the field.

Last season, the Zips made it all the way to the NCAA Tournament thanks to a narrow 79-76 MAC-Tournament title win over Toledo, where Mahaffey put up eight points and five rebounds.

“Obviously, when we can get one of our own from the Cincinnati area to come play for the Bearcats, it’s a special thing,” Calhoun said when introducing Mahaffey in late April.

“He played for a Hall of Fame coach in Carl Kremer in high school and then played for another great coach in John Groce at Akron. Eric is very versatile on the wing and has a great pedigree along with upside. He comes from a tremendous family and is going to fit in with what we’re trying to do on both sides of the ball.”

Mahaffey was touted as the nation’s No. 158 transfer in the class of 2026 after a MAC All-Freshman season.

According to John Hollinger’s Game Score metric, Mahaffey finished with a 7.9 average. A 7.9 does fall well below a 10, which Hollinger describes as “average”; however, thanks to Mahaffey’s 22 minutes per game and just 11 starts, his stats got limited throughout his freshman season.

Mahaffey’s Strengths And Weaknesses

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Akron Zips guard Eric Mahaffey (4) rebounds against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Lejuan Watts (3) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

There is no doubt that Mahaffey will provide a strong scoring outlet off the bench for Calhoun’s first year with the Bearcats; however, the guard does raise questions over his defensive prowess, specifically his propensity to find foul trouble.

Mahaffey notched 75 personal fouls last season, including seven games where he notched at least four fouls. For a player marking around 20 minutes per game, those rates are sky-high. Combine that with a vastly improved opponent like what Cincinnati will be going against next season, teams may target Mahaffey’s vulnerabilities.

Still, he has a ton upside to keep growing as a young player.

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