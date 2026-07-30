Jerrod Calhoun Announces Cincinnati Bearcats Guard to Miss Extended Time With Injury

The Bearcats men's basketball team is dealing with a key injury in the preseason. Head coach Jerrod Calhoun announced on Thursday that Tulsa transfer guard Tylen Riley is out for at least 4-6 weeks with a hand injury.

"Tylen Riley, a senior on the Cincinnati men’s basketball team, will be sidelined with a hand injury, first-year head coach Jerrod Calhoun announced Thursday," A press release stated. "Riley will be reevaluated in four to six weeks. A native of Las Vegas, Riley averaged 15.0 points and 4.4 assists per contest, starting all 38 games this past season at Tulsa on his way to second-team All-American Conference honors and American Conference All-Newcomer Team laurels.

"Riley scored in double figures 31 times, leading the Golden Hurricane on 12 occasions, and posted eight games with 20-plus points, including a 20-point game against Auburn in the NIT Championship. He led the American and ranked 11th nationally with 203 made free throws and ranked second in the conference in free-throw percentage at 87.1%."

Riley figures to be one of the top minute guys on the team this coming season. He was one of the best guards in the AAC last season and was a consistent starter for the Golden Hurricane.

It's a rough blow for a player who seemed hyped to play for Cincinnati.

"They had every quality: the coaching staff, head coach, fan base, facilities, overall city. It's hard to say no to that," Riley said about his decision to pick the Bearcats over other offers in a busy transfer process this offseason. "Especially what they're about to do, what we're about to do, bringing in the type of team that we're bringing in, they're flipping the script, get back to the tournament, like everything's gonna be so big, and the fan base is all in on it.

"It's just a magical city, and something magical is about to happen, like I feel every day I go to the facility, work out, and practice with the team. I just know something nice is about to happen, and God led me here for a reason. I never thought I'd live in Cincinnati, but I'm glad I'm here."

Cincinnati plays an exhibition matchup in the Bahamas on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

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