Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Dealing With Multiple Injuries Entering Baylor Matchup

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team is banged up again, coming back from their winless two-game road trip in Arizona. Wing Shon Abaev is doubtful to play with a knee injury, while they still don't have forward Jalen Haynes (knee), and Kerr Kriisa is back on the injury report ahead of tonight's game against Baylor.

The veteran is questionable to play as he keeps fighting through a separated shoulder that happened against Houston at the beginning of this month. Bearcats radio voice Dan Hoard noted on the 700 WLW broadcast Saturday that Abaev had a heating pad on his knee.

UC head coach Wes Miller got asked about both players on Saturday and didn't make it seem like either injury would be serious. If both can't play, look for Tyler McKinley to get more run in the frontcourt, while Jizzle James, Day Day Thomas, and Sencire Harris have been manning the majority of the backcourt minutes without Kriisa.

Haynes has been participating in parts of practice according to Miller's comments in recent weeks, but he has no timeline to start his season with 11 games remaining.

"We didn't defend like we needed to tonight, which is frustrating because we've been playing really well there," Miller said after Saturday's latest loss, 82-68 to Arizona State. "The turnovers I thought were the worst part of the game for us, and they resulted in baskets for them. We missed layups that resulted in huge swings. We're very frustrated with tonight's performance. We're going to do what we've done all year, that's respond and get back to it and get ready to play another Big 12 game on Wednesday (at home against Baylor)."

Baylor has no key players injured heading into this game.

Check out the full injury report below ahead of the game at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

