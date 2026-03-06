Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Slight Betting Underdogs Ahead of Regular-Season Finale At TCU

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team is a slight betting underdog in Saturday's regular-season finale at TCU. The Horned Frogs are favored by 2.5 points on the consensus line, and the point total is set at 138.5.

Cincinnati has won six of its past seven games and enters this contest 17-13 straight up, with a 14-16 mark against the spread. TCU is 20-10 straight up and a strong 17-13 record ATS.

The under could be in play here as Cincinnati is 11-18-1 to the over this season and TCU is 8-11 at home, but UC has been playing much better offense of late. It's the biggest reason Wes Miller's squad has risen from the NCAA Tournament death zone.

UC has scored over 1.2 points per possession in five of its past six games after doing it just three times in Nov.-Jan.

"We talked about it after the Kansas game, because I knew that would create some of the NCAA Tournament talk," Miller said about the NCAA Tournament hopes after beating BYU. "We agreed as a team that we weren't going to get caught up in the things that are put out there for clicks and for interest. They talk about the NCAA Tournament bubble in January now. I mean, when I played, they didn't start talking about it until about right now. And they do that because it generates interest.

"And I love that people are interested in college basketball, but I'm not going to participate in that. The only thing that we're doing is trying to win the next day. And I do believe in my heart, when it's all said and done, we'll play in the NCAA tournament, but we're not putting pressure on ourselves that we have to win this game or not, like we're just trying to win the next day. Have joy playing the game. Have joy competing. And we did talk about that a week and a half ago, and I think these guys have done a good job not getting caught up in all that crap."

Check out the action at 2 p.m. ET Saturday on TNT and HBO Max.

