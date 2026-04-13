Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Earns Commitment From Star Transfer Forward

The Bearcats inked another transfer commitment on Monday in former Towson star forward Tyler Tejada. The 6-9 forward was the CAA Player of the Year in 2024-25 and just averaged17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this past season.

According to 247Sports, Tejada is the 184th-ranked transfer nationally and the 35th-best power forward. On3's Joe Tipton reported his commitment.

Transfer Impact

Nov 12, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Towson Tigers guard Tyler Tejada (15) drives against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Myles Stute (10) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The junior was solid on both ends of the floor this past season, but especially so on offense, where he shot 43.2% from the floor, 29.1% from deep, and an elite 88.2% from the free-throw line (first in the CAA).

It's another efficient player on the board for the new UC staff. Tejada ranked ninth in the CAA with a 20 Player Efficiency Rating last season and was a top 20 player across the conference in offensive and defensive rating. He's one of many long, efficient offensive players UC has targeted with its big NIL budget this cycle.

If that free-throw number continues in Clifton, then Tejada should be able to bring that deep mark much closer to 40% overall in his final season of college eligibility (free throw shooting and deep shooting are closely tied together in development). It follows a 2024-25 sophomore campaign where he had slightly worse shooting numbers. Tejada is the third Cincinnati Bearcats transfer addition this cycle, joining David Iweze and Myles Colvin.

He can score at all three levels of the floor as a sound pick-and-roll ball handler and should fit into any lineup pretty seamlessly. Defensively, Tejada has quick feet and a solid base that allows him to recover well against small players and hold up a wall against larger talents.

Tejada is a strong starting candidate on Jerrod Calhoun's first roster and could be the team's leading scorer if his current trajectory continues into the Big 12.

Tejada and the two others are part of a nearly full roster reload that Calhoun and general manager Corey Evans are going through right now.

"None of us are here without these players, and you see all these guys, and it's just it's kind of very surreal to be up here today," Calhoun said at his opening press conference. "I'll be honest with you, very humbled, honored that Keyshuan (Tillery) and the guys are here. Had a great meeting with him (Tillery) last night. I look forward to growing with these current guys, and in about a week, it's going to be portal season.

"So you guys are going to hear a lot of the rumors and a lot of different things about our team, but one thing is going to be certain: when they put the Bearcat uniform on, they're going to make this city proud. They're going to reflect you guys, the fans, and we need to do this together. It's much bigger than a coach and one player. We all need to be moving in the right direction."

Check out highlights from Tejada's game below:

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