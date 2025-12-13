Jizzle James Travels With Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Team For Georgia Matchup

CINCINNATI — Jizzle James continues to make closer appearances with the Bearcats basketball team. The embattled guard traveled with UC to Atlanta, Georgia, for the Holiday Hoopsgiving against Georgia. Multiple reports pictured him on the bench with injured Cincinnati big man Jalen Haynes.

UC head coach Wes Miller noted on his radio show earlier this week again that James is doing better personally but had "no basketball updates" to offer. There is still no indication from Miller and Bearcats leadership that he will play for UC this season as he continues working out in the Cincinnati facilities.

James was dismissed from the team before the season and had not appeared around the program in public again until the early part of this season. He is still a UC student.

"He's enrolled here," Miller said after the Tarleton State win. "I know everybody wants to ask basketball questions, and I understand that, but if anybody wants to know he's doing well, personally, he's doing great, and that's what I care about, what I'm happy about, what I'm proud of, and I'm glad he's on campus, he's enrolled, he's using our facilities.

"It's not news, because it's been going on for a while, but if somebody spotted him and you guys are asking a fair question, that's what it is. As far as basketball, I don't have any comments about it. There's nothing to talk about or report. There's no story. The story, basketball-wise, is about the guys that are wearing the jersey playing on the court, but on a personal level, because he's family to me and anybody out there that cares about him, they should know he's doing great, and I'm really proud of that."

UC is battling Georgia at 2 p.m. ET today.

Jizzle James is here in Atlanta with the Bearcats for today's matchup against Georgia. pic.twitter.com/JtnfHyY3x6 — Ryan Roberts (@Ryan_Ky0203) December 13, 2025

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk