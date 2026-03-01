Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From 91-68 OSU Win To Stay Around NCAA Bubble

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats rolled over Oklahoma State 91-68 on Saturday to stay close to the NCAA Tournament bubble and keep the ultimate goal alive this season.

Day Day Thomas (26 points, seven threes) and Moustapha Thiam (26 points, 15 rebounds) were fantastic.

Thomas tied his career high with those seven triples on his way to a game-best 26 points. Thiam had his fifth double-double of the season and second in a row and became the first Bearcats since Jizzle James last year to score 20-plus points in three consecutive games. Senior Baba Miller rounded out the effort with an all-around performance, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds, and a season-best-equaling eight assists.

UC's offense is starting to match the points with its great passing. They had 24 assists on Saturday, an elite mark.

"This group has gotten really selfless," UC head coach Wes Miller said after the win. "It's just about what we've got to do to win. I think this group really wants to win. I feel there's a really good connection in our locker room and in our huddles."

Thomas became the latest Bearcat to hit the 1,000 point mark at UC.

"I knew I was close," Thomas said of the achievement. "I wasn't thinking too much about it. I was just trying to get the win. It's a blessing to reach that. Especially, with my story."

Cincinnati has to keep fighting for at least four (likely need five) more wins to have a decent case at making the NCAA Tournament.

Check out all the highlights from the win below:

Highlights from yesterday's 91-68 win over Oklahoma State:



🔺 Thomas: 26p, 3s, 7-11 3FG

🔺 Thiam: 24p, 15r

🔺 Miller: 11p, 8r, 8a

🔺 James: 11p, 5r, 3a pic.twitter.com/3ku9BQ1s7Y — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) March 1, 2026

