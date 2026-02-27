Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas Appear to Be Apparel Free Agents

Beyond Scottie Scheffler’s slow starts and wondering if Tiger Woods will play the Masters, a story that has nothing to do with on-course golf has lit up the internet.

Tommy Fleetwood, the 2025 FedEx Cup Champion and World No. 3 ranked golfer, is raising eyebrows with his outfit choices in 2026.

Fleetwood was with Nike for nearly his entire career, but in 2026 that deal is has ended. He also doesn’t have his next sponsor lined up just yet.

The Englishman has been seen wearing everything from Augusta National merch (we can relate), to pro shop gear from whatever tournament he’s playing, and fans are dying to know what he’s doing next.

Dan and the crew give their thoughts on Fleetwood’s fashion and what brand they think is going to scoop him up next.

Fleetwood isn’t the only recent Ryder Cup player going through a wardrobe change.

Justin Thomas is widely rumored to be leaving his apparel sponsor Greyson after being spotted without the logo at the latest TGL match.

Thomas has been with Greyson since 2022 after his departure from Ralph Lauren, and it appears that he’s back on the market once again.

What brands are going to pick these guys up? How much money are the players losing by continuing without a sponsor? What are they worth?

All these questions and more are answered on the latest episode of the Dan Evans Show. You can catch up on previous episodes at our home on SI Golf.

