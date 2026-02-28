Wes Miller And More Meet With Media Following 91-68 Win Over Oklahoma State

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati made easy work of the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, 91-68, to move to 16-12 on the 2025-26 season.

UC played in sync and hit home 14-34 three-point shots to power the dominant win. It was Cincinnati's fifth 90-point scoring outing of the season so far and it included another eight-assist game from Baba Miller (11 points, eight rebounds, eight assists).

"It's extremely unique, and it's special, for sure, and he still can continue to grow there," Wes Miller said about Baba's passing. "Like as good as it is, he can get better. But I think I look down, he had eight assists tonight. Like that's it's not a surprise for us anymore."

Cincinnati is back to really tough tests this Wednesday night against No. 19 BYU. They need to go for 21 wins on the season to have a shot at the NCAA Tournament. Freshman wing Shon Abaev is back to try and help with that after playing 13 minutes on Saturday.

"I was pleased. I thought he had a couple really good defensive possessions, and that was the area that early on we were really working to improve," Miller said about Abaev. "He hasn't regressed with the time off. I love that he got to the offensive board. I know he stepped out of bounds on the rebound, but we were challenging there. He missed the weak side box out, but again, I was pretty pleased. And his decision making is a key, and we're much better offensive team than earlier in the year, and we need him to facilitate and make plays. I thought he did a really nice job of that."

UC takes on BYU next, Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Check out the full media session below:

