Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From 94-63 Win Over Western Carolina

Highlights from last night's 94-63 win over Western Carolina:



🔺 Miller: 18p, 10r

🔺 Thiam: 18p, 5r

🔺 Abaev: 18p, 7-12 FG

🔺 Thomas: 8p, 3a, 2b#Bearcats | @big12studios pic.twitter.com/cHO1Yj3duI