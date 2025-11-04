All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From 94-63 Win Over Western Carolina

Cincinnati won and covered the 22.5-point betting spread.

Russ Heltman

Nov 3, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Shon Abaev (10) drives to the basket against the Western Carolina Catamounts in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Shon Abaev (10) drives to the basket against the Western Carolina Catamounts in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats got a complete team effort last night to roll over the Western Carolina Catamounts 94-63 in the fifth consecutive season-opening win of the Wes Miller era.

Shon Abaev (18 points) and Baba Miller (18 points, 10 rebounds) led the way along with Moustapha Thiam (18 points) as the lanky talents get their feet wet in Clifton.

“I think that it's good to get the first one under your belt,” Miller said. “We played two exhibition games on the road in front of other fans, so it was really nice to get out to Fifth Third in front of our fans. I want to really thank the people who came out and supported us tonight. There are some positive things we can take from the game. I’m happy with 20 assists. I think we have a lot of guys who can make plays with the basketball, can score the basketball, and can make good decisions. But with 15 turnovers, I think the decision-making can keep getting better.”

Check out the top moments from the game as Cincinnati ripped through 80 possessions in a paced-up affair:

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

