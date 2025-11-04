Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From 94-63 Win Over Western Carolina
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats got a complete team effort last night to roll over the Western Carolina Catamounts 94-63 in the fifth consecutive season-opening win of the Wes Miller era.
Shon Abaev (18 points) and Baba Miller (18 points, 10 rebounds) led the way along with Moustapha Thiam (18 points) as the lanky talents get their feet wet in Clifton.
“I think that it's good to get the first one under your belt,” Miller said. “We played two exhibition games on the road in front of other fans, so it was really nice to get out to Fifth Third in front of our fans. I want to really thank the people who came out and supported us tonight. There are some positive things we can take from the game. I’m happy with 20 assists. I think we have a lot of guys who can make plays with the basketball, can score the basketball, and can make good decisions. But with 15 turnovers, I think the decision-making can keep getting better.”
Check out the top moments from the game as Cincinnati ripped through 80 possessions in a paced-up affair:
