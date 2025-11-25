Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From 94-67 Win Over NJIT

Highlights from last night's 94-67 win over NJIT:



🔺 Abaev: 20p, 8r, 2s

🔺 Thiam: 15p, 10r

🔺 Harris: 12p, 5a

🔺 Dzellat: 11p, 4r

🔺 Rodriguez: 10p, 2r pic.twitter.com/FUyrZPJZat