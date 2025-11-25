Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From 94-67 Win Over NJIT
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats rolled through NJIT 94-67 last night after some wonky stretches kept things close for a time.
Moustapha Thiam (15 points, 10 rebounds, one block) owned the paint in this game, and Shon Abaev (UC career high 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists) owned the perimeter to lead the entire game with those rough patches mixed in.
"We had a second-to-last media timeout where I really challenged them to play Bearcat basketball and to play the right way," Wes Miller said after the victory. "No matter what's going on and who the opponent is or what the score is, that group came out for the next couple of minutes and did that. I think we are still learning what that means, but there were some moments tonight that you could see that happening, and that's the good stuff.”
Cincinnati has a really fast turnaround for a game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Wednesday night before getting a few days off for the holiday. Everything is building toward the Crosstown Shootout next Friday night inside Cintas Center.
