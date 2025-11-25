All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From 94-67 Win Over NJIT

UC rolled on Monday night.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Shon Abaev (10) shoots for three in the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the NJIT Highlanders at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. The Bearcats won 94-67.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Shon Abaev (10) shoots for three in the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the NJIT Highlanders at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. The Bearcats won 94-67. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats rolled through NJIT 94-67 last night after some wonky stretches kept things close for a time.

Moustapha Thiam (15 points, 10 rebounds, one block) owned the paint in this game, and Shon Abaev (UC career high 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists) owned the perimeter to lead the entire game with those rough patches mixed in.

"We had a second-to-last media timeout where I really challenged them to play Bearcat basketball and to play the right way," Wes Miller said after the victory. "No matter what's going on and who the opponent is or what the score is, that group came out for the next couple of minutes and did that. I think we are still learning what that means, but there were some moments tonight that you could see that happening, and that's the good stuff.”

Cincinnati has a really fast turnaround for a game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Wednesday night before getting a few days off for the holiday. Everything is building toward the Crosstown Shootout next Friday night inside Cintas Center.

Check out the NJIT highlights below:

feed

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball